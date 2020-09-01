U.S. Stocks Turn Higher on Factory Data

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stocks turned higher Tuesday after manufacturing data showed a continuing economic recovery.

The S&P 500 traded 0.2% higher, opening September with slight gains after its best August since 1986. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% a day after the technology-heavy index closed at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly.

U.S. manufacturing activity in August expanded at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years, according to a survey of the sector compiled by IHS Markit. Data from the Institute for Supply Management also showed a rise.

"The continuation of this recovery is being priced in already," said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers. "As long as it keeps going, I think markets can continue advancing."

Zoom Video Communications jumped 44% in early U.S. trading after the video-chatting software developer raised its outlook for the year for the second time in recent months.

Technology companies including Netflix and Nvidia also rose Tuesday, leading the S&P 500 higher.

Data out from parts of Asia and Europe showed that factories are slowly recovering from the sharp output cuts that accompanied coronavirus lockdowns, but have continued to pare jobs in the face of an uncertain outlook.

Germany, Europe's industrial powerhouse, recorded a stronger recovery, with the purchasing managers index rising to the highest level in almost two years. But even with a revival in previously weak export orders, manufacturers reported that they were cutting jobs.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1%.

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity for last month rose to its highest level in nearly a decade, supported by strong domestic and external demand and faster production activity. It marked the fourth consecutive month that the Caixin China purchasing managers index held above 50, the mark separating contraction from expansion. The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Asia, major stock benchmarks ended the day with a mixed picture. South Korea's Kospi index rose 1% after the government proposed an increase of 8.5% to its national budget for next year. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index were largely flat.

The dollar continued to weaken amid expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain low for an extended period. Federal Reserve official Richard Clarida's comments Monday that employing yield curve control was a future possibility, and that a low unemployment rate won't be a sufficient trigger to raise interest rates, also weighed on the currency.

The WSJ Dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of others, dropped 0.1%.

"While confidence can be taken from the rapid recovery in the manufacturing sector, it's all about dollar weakness currently and this will be the driving factor for a further rally," said Sam Cooper, a vice president of market risk solutions at SVB Financial Group.

In bond markets, the yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked up to 0.721%, from 0.695% on Monday.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,981 a troy ounce. Its gains were partly due to the weaker dollar as the precious metal is priced in the greenback, according to Stephane Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier.

"The price of gold is also to a large extent a sign of confidence of investors into the financial systems," he said. "Some people are worried that central banks are printing a lot of money and want a refuge."

Lombard Odier, a Swiss private banking group, has added gold to its strategic asset allocation over the summer. The metal currently makes up 3% of holdings across client portfolios, Mr. Monier said.

Copper for delivery in three months rose 1.9% on the back of China's manufacturing report. Traders are expecting a rise in demand for the industrial metal going forward, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com