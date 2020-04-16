Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Waver After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:16am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks dropped after data showed another spike in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points, or 0.8%, shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.7%. Major equity benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong closed lower.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, Labor Department data released Thursday showed. The data, alongside other reports showing new-home construction slumping, show the U.S. economy under increasing strain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One question investors and analysts are asking is how deeply American consumers, who have been the backbone of the economy in recent years, will be affected by the broad shutdowns of business across the country.

"The unemployment rate will shoot up to double digits, but we also know that there are stimulus checks," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Earnings so far have shown profits at U.S. companies already sliding due to pullbacks in spending activity.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 1% after the bank reported a 30% drop in profit. Banks have been among the first to report first quarter earnings and have posted large declines for the period, with JPMorgan seeing a 69% drop in profit and Wells Fargo reporting an 89% drop.

Shares of asset-management giant BlackRock rose 2% despite the firm reporting declines in profit and funds under management.

Meanwhile, technology stocks continued a recent streak of relative outperformance, with online pet supplies retailer Chewy rising 4.5% and Zoom Video Communications adding 0.8%.

Ultimately, some analysts are hopeful that markets will be able to stage a rebound once lockdown measures help contain the spread of the coronavirus and economic activity resumes.

"We're looking for a 20% decline in earnings for the S&P this year, but we're going to see a snap back next year," especially once U.S. consumer activity recovers, said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman of equities at Baird. "We're at the first stages of a major rotation into stocks."

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have passed 2.06 million globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. accounting for about a third of those. The global death toll exceeded 137,000.

"The initial shock phase is behind us," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. But as hard data emerges on the economic impact of lockdowns, "the market will still react to that negatively."

President Trump has said he would offer guidelines to states and local authorities on how to reopen the economy by easing some of the current restrictions on social and business activity. Finance executives told Mr. Trump that his administration needed to dramatically increase the availability of coronavirus testing before the public would be confident enough to return to work and restaurants, or to shop, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Akane Otani contributed to this article

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 23259.75 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 8627.266419 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.10% 8409.729382 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
S&P 500 -0.67% 2768.94 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise after sharp losses caused by U.S. stockpile surge
RE
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
09:28aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Trump to unveil guidelines for reopening the U.S.
09:11aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
09:03aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
08:55aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher After Jobless Claims Hold Near Record Highs
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:05aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims
DJ
07:41aEUROPE : European shares bounce as airlines pitch recovery
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group