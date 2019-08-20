U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks

By Anna Isaac

Major U.S. stock indexes fell Tuesday and investors resumed their buying of less risky assets, putting the market's recent recovery temporarily on hold.

No major catalysts precipitated Tuesday's decline, but investors remained on edge over the U.S. and China's trade conflict and how the Federal Reserve plans to proceed with monetary policy. Without any major developments on either of those fronts, investors eased their buying of stocks, putting both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to notch their first declines in four trading sessions.

At the same time, investors bought bonds -- pushing yields even lower -- and other havens, such as gold.

The Dow industrials fell 67 points, or 0.3%, to 26066 in recent trading, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite also declined, sliding 0.3%.

"We're in a quiet period watching monetary and trade policy as key drivers of the market and should help keep volatility fairly high going into the third quarter," said Tom Hainlin, global investment strategist at U.S. Bank's Ascent Private Wealth Management group.

Tuesday's selloff wasn't unusual, some investors said, considering the Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively over the previous three trading sessions. That recovery put both indexes back within 5% of their July records. Still, investors said the next catalysts for stocks are likely to be signs the U.S. is truly on a path toward resolving trade tensions and that the economy is holding up.

There's "fatigue" at the moment, said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham, adding that the market is likely in "a sideways summer of trading activity."

Solid earnings from some retailers continued to lend the stock market some support, giving investors confidence American consumers remain on sound footing.

Home Depot shares added 4.1% after the home-improvement chain reported earnings that topped expectations, even as it cut its sales forecast and warned the potential effects of tariffs could weigh on growth.

But consumer discretionary stocks couldn't make up for the broad losses in most other corners of the market. Shares of energy stocks fell 0.8%, as crude oil prices slid more than 1%. Financial stocks also pulled back, as investors took the latest move in bond yields as a sign that banks will struggle to maintain their profit margins in a world of plunging interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.561% on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb, from 1.603% a day earlier.

In Asia, major indexes were mostly positive or flat, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.2% as recent political protests put pressure on the city's government to enter talks. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6% and the Korean Kospi jumped more than 1%.

Investors will pay close attention to the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting Wednesday, as well as any statements from Chairman Jerome Powell ahead of the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., starting Friday.

Mr. Perdon of Arbuthnot Latham said he believes the fears of a sharp downturn and the need for rate cuts may have been overblown, adding that the response to the financial crisis from the Fed continued to distort bond-yield curves.

"I would be surprised if members of the Fed would allow themselves to get overly intimidated by the rhetoric," he said.

-- Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

