U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Weigh Political Concerns

By Alexander Osipovich and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Wednesday as investors parsed political headlines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% in mid-morning trading. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%.

Nike helped lift the Dow. The footwear maker's shares jumped 5.7% after it posted higher sales, boosted by gains in China.

Indexes briefly dipped when the White House released the transcript of a phone call at the heart of a political drama in Washington, but quickly bounced back. A day earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into whether Mr. Trump interacted improperly with his Ukrainian counterpart, prompting a selloff in U.S. stocks.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.3% on Wednesday, while the Shanghai Composite benchmark declined 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3%.

Equity investors took note of Mr. Trump's comments at the United Nations that he wouldn't accept a "bad" trade deal with China, which further dimmed expectations around high-level negotiations scheduled to resume next month in Washington. He also listed a number of complaints against China, which he said had abused its membership in the World Trade Organization by using it to carry out an unfair trade agenda.

"People are worried about 2020 and the global trade war and overlapped with that, you've got these issues of impeachment," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. A trade deal with China "may be watered down, but it's going to happen," he said.

U.S. crude oil futures shed 2.7% to $55.73 a barrel amid worries about weak demand and excess supply.

The oil market has been volatile since attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia earlier this month raised concerns about disruptions to global supply. Saudi officials have tried to reassure the market about repair work at the damaged facilities, while concerns about global economic growth have weighed on the commodity's price.

"It's a tug of war between supply side news and demand side news, " said Marco Valli, head of macro research at UniCredit Bank in Milan, adding that markets are being driven by "risk-off sentiment" and concerns that U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global growth could weigh on appetite for oil.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 equity index dropped 0.4% and the British pound declined 1% against the U.S. dollar. On Tuesday, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending Parliament, ramping up pressure on him to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union. The ruling hurts Mr. Johnson's authority and could complicate negotiations with Brussels, reducing the chances of a Brexit deal being reached by the end of October, according to analysts at UniCredit.

"What we're watching for is what the next move is from the Johnson government, what tone they decide to take going forward," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 1.659% from 1.632% on Tuesday, while the WSJ dollar index gained 0.5%.

