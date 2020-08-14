U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Growth Slows

By Michael Wursthorn and Joe Wallace

U.S. stocks struggled to find direction Friday, putting major indexes on course to notch meager gains for the week, after new data suggested the continuation of a choppy economic recovery.

The S&P 500 was recently up less than 0.1%, as a slight pullback in technology stocks outweighed gains in shares of industrial, health-care and real-estate companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 33 points, or 0.1%, to 27929.03, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%.

Friday's moves were the latest in day-to-day swings that have left major indexes little changed from where they were a week earlier. The S&P 500 made several runs at a new high but has repeatedly fallen short, so far.

The index has risen just 0.7% over the past five trading days, its weakest stretch over the past three weeks.

The market's trepidation reflects the uncertainty facing investors, analysts said. Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, while lawmakers in Washington, D.C., continue to haggle over additional aid to help the unemployed. Fresh economic data, meanwhile, such as unemployment claims and retail spending continue to suggest the economy is recovering, albeit slowly.

Despite those concerns, stocks are trading near their highest levels ever, stretching valuations to a point that hadn't been seen since the dot-com bubble. Tech stocks, which have driven much of the stock market's recovery, are even pricier and have traded sideways all week.

"There's a lot of confusion out there," said Larry Swedroe, chief research officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, of his conversations with investors in recent weeks. "They ask how could stock prices be so high when we're going through this terrible crisis."

With earnings winding down and few other major economic data expected, investors are left focusing on the ongoing negotiations between Congressional Democrats and the White House, Mr. Swedroe said. There's also the nearing of the November election, which will likely bring on its own bout of volatility as investors factor the likelihood of a Democratic sweep into their investment process.

"The market has been quite stoical this week," said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank. "It's August, so we may have to wait until September to find any strong direction."

On Friday, tech stocks fell 0.2%, as shares of Apple slipped nearly 1%. Other stock-market heavyweights were also in the red, including Facebook and Amazon.com, which were both off 0.4%.

Industrials and real-estate stocks led the S&P 500, but not enough to help the broad index break out of its rut.

Money managers are also awaiting trade talks between senior U.S. and Chinese officials, scheduled for Saturday. Relations have deteriorated in recent months, concerning investors who think fresh barriers to trade would further hurt the global economy.

The main thrust of the discussion is aimed at evaluating China's compliance with a bilateral trade agreement signed in January. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's chief trade negotiator with Washington, is expected to bring up concerns over the executive orders against the WeChat and TikTok apps.

"The tone of these talks will be crucial," Ms. Foley said. "There is a concern that China has perhaps not fulfilled its promises in, for example, importing agricultural or energy goods from the U.S."

In overseas markets, travel-and-leisure companies led European shares lower, pushing the Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.2%. The U.K. government late Thursday imposed a quarantine on people traveling from France, the latest in a series of restrictions designed to stem rising coronavirus cases in the region.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% after data showing China's recovery continued in July, though the economy shed some momentum as Beijing eased off stimulus measures.

