U.S. Stocks Waver as Trade Tensions Simmer

By Avantika Chilkoti and Michael Wursthorn

The S&P 500 fell Tuesday, as the dimming likelihood of an imminent trade deal upended earlier gains and sent investors seeking less risky assets like U.S. government bonds.

The broad index was recently down 0.4%, giving up an earlier advance of as much as half a percentage point to put the S&P 500 on pace for another tough week. Losses widened among shares of consumer staples, utilities and energy companies throughout the session, more than offsetting gains from communication stocks.

U.S.-China trade tensions continued to cast a shadow over the stock market, analysts said, after President Trump suggested a near-term deal between the world's two biggest economies seemed unlikely. President Trump said Monday he was "not yet ready" to make a deal with China, suggesting tariffs on Chinese imports could still go up "substantially."

"Trade discussions and the impasse is on everybody's mind," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at RW Baird & Co. "There's common ground on both sides that both economies will suffer."

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 61 points, or 0.2%, to 25523. The Nasdaq Composite also reversed an earlier lead, falling 0.1% in recent trading.

Investors, meanwhile, appeared to be taking on less-risky assets, such as U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury down to a fresh 19-month low.

Consumer staples shed 1.2% to lead the S&P 500 lower. Food companies notched some of the biggest losses, with Kraft Heinz sliding 6.3%. Kraft, which said last week it wasn't in compliance with Nasdaq's financial disclosure rules, has fallen 32% this year due to a regulatory probe into its procurement practices.

Utilities also struggled, shedding 0.9% in recent trading, while energy companies fell 0.7%.

Meanwhile, communication stocks were the only S&P 500 sector to still be in the green in late-afternoon trading. Shares of some media companies were helping to support the sector, along with videogame makers after a Goldman Sachs analyst said Activision is on the cusp of an earnings inflection, upgrading the stock to a buy.

Shares of Activision were up 2.6% in recent trading.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2, snapping a two-session winning streak, while stocks in Asia mostly gained. The Shanghai Composite added 0.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4%.

Investors also remained concerned about the health of the world's largest economy following weakening home sales data and flagging retail sales. Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit Bank in London, said the U.S. is currently in the late stages of the economic cycle but the "natural cooling" of the economy expected at this time has been delayed by looser fiscal policy under the Trump administration and the central bank's decision to stop raising interest rates.

"Don't confuse this with an ability to walk on water," Mr. Nielsen wrote in a recent note to clients, reminding investors that the U.S. cannot avoid a slowdown or even a recession altogether.

