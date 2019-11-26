U.S. Stocks Waver in Absence of New Impetus

By Paul J. Davies

U.S. stock indexes were little changed Tuesday amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and negotiators on the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points, or less than 0.1%, to 28063 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 dropped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite also declined less than 0.1%. On monday, the three benchmark U.S. equity gauges rose to close at records.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered no new impetus to markets on Monday evening, when he said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated. He also reiterated that monetary policy wouldn't change unless economic conditions shifted materially, and current rate levels were appropriate for supporting the job market and boosting inflation.

Investors also got no new indications of concrete progress in the trade negotiations, though China's Commerce Ministry reported that Chinese and U.S. officials reached consensus on resolving relevant problems in a phone call on Tuesday. The two sides discussed matters related to their crucial concerns, the ministry said, without elaborating. The Shanghai Composite Index closed almost flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3%.

"The market is just waiting now for news on a China-U. S. trade deal," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. Liquidity will start to thin during the coming holiday season, and that can exaggerate market moves, she added. "It's going to be really rocky and driven by trade-deal headlines."

Shares of Best Buy jumped 4.6% after the consumer-electronics retailer reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter. Dollar Tree shares declined 15.5% as the chain of discount stores pared its guidance for fourth-quarter results, citing U.S. tariffs that are likely to increase the cost of goods sold.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 6.6% on the back of a larger-than-expected revenue decline for the fourth quarter, which it reported after markets closed Monday.

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge was also largely unchanged.

Over in Europe, Compass Group was among the biggest losers after its shares dropped 6.2% in London trading. The food-service company posted a drop in fiscal 2019 profit.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com