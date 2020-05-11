U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week

By Avantika Chilkoti, Alexander Osipovich and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses Monday as investors weighed the benefits of reopening the economy against concerns that such steps could lead to fresh waves of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns.

The Dow dropped 4 points, or less than 0.1%, in early-afternoon trading. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9%.

More states have moved to restart commerce in recent weeks, with encouragement from the White House, as have some European and Asian countries. The reopenings are being watched closely by investors, with worries that they could spark new flare-ups and ultimately offer limited economic benefits.

South Korea is serving as a cautionary tale after the biggest one-day increase in new infections in a month prompted the government to warn that the nation must brace for a second wave.

U.S. stocks are likely to be volatile as investors monitor the reopenings for signs of which states and cities are making progress in returning to normal, and market sentiment will be sensitive to any signs of fresh outbreaks, said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings.

"The next few weeks are going to be very bumpy and very important in parsing out what the recovery is going to look like," Mr. Smart said. "We're going to have to live with the uncertainty of that two-steps-forward, one-step-back news flow."

In a sign that the economic damage may be more extensive than the rebound in stock markets suggest, factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings. Those factory shutdowns are likely to further erode an industrial workforce that has been shrinking as a share of the overall U.S. economy for decades.

It is unclear whether reopening closed businesses will spark the revival of economic activity that policy makers hope for. In the U.K., authorities could reverse any decision to reopen businesses if cases tick up, and the public could be unwilling to visit shops and restaurants even when the government allows them to reopen, Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, cautioned.

"Allowing them to get back to business as usual doesn't mean they are likely to," he said.

Stocks have rallied sharply since bottoming in late March, a sign many investors are betting on a relatively quick recovery. And a key measure of stock-market volatility, the Cboe Volatility Index, is hovering near its lowest level since February.

Much of the recent market rebound has been driven by tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite is on course for its sixth consecutive day of gains, its longest winning streak since December. Investors hunting for winning bets have lifted tech giants like Apple, which was up 0.9% Monday, and Amazon.com, up 1.1%.

The technology sector of the S&P 500 was up 0.5%, second only to health-care, which was up 1.4%.

In corporate news, Marriott International shares dropped 4.2% after it said first-quarter profits were down sharply as many of its hotels were forced to close.

Under Armour's shares dropped 11% after it reported worse losses than forecast in the first quarter. The sportswear company has laid off workers in shops and distribution centers to slash costs amid the pandemic.

Shares of Coty fell 3.9% after the beauty group said KKR would make a $750 million equity investment in the company through convertible preferred shares.

Elsewhere, China's central bank said it would roll out more measures to support the world's second-largest economy and keep monetary policy flexible. The People's Bank of China said Sunday that it would focus more on maintaining economic growth and jobs, while ensuring poverty elimination by the end of the year.

U.S.-China tensions have ratcheted up again in recent days. President Trump said Friday that he hasn't decided whether to cancel the January trade deal between the two countries.

"I'm having a very hard time with China," Mr. Trump said after a teleconference between top Chinese and American officials.

There might be more anti-China rhetoric from Mr. Trump ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for November, according to Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

"That is going to be a key mantra of Trump in the run-up to the election, " Mr. O'Reilly said. "He needs something to distract from his response in the early days of the Covid pandemic."

In another threat to relations between Washington and Beijing, the Trump administration is planning to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese government are attempting to steal data from U.S. researchers developing a coronavirus vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In other markets, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.4%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 1.5% higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.1%.

