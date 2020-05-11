U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week

By Avantika Chilkoti, Alexander Osipovich and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks were little changed Monday as investors weighed the benefits of reopening the economy against concerns that such steps could lead to fresh waves of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.33 points, or 0.4%, to 24221.99, paring losses after dropping as much as 261 points after the opening bell.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.39 point, or less than 0.1%, to 2930.19. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 71.02, or 0.8%, to 9192.34, with heath-care and technology stocks powering much of the gains.

States including California, New York and Ohio have moved to restart commerce in recent days, with encouragement from the White House, as have some European and Asian countries. The reopenings are being watched closely by investors, with worries that they could spark new flare-ups and ultimately offer limited economic benefits.

South Korea is serving as a cautionary tale after the biggest one-day increase in new infections in a month prompted the government to warn that the nation must brace for a second wave.

U.S. stocks are likely to be volatile as investors monitor the reopenings for signs of which states and cities are making progress in returning to normal, and market sentiment will be sensitive to any signs of fresh outbreaks, said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings.

"The next few weeks are going to be very bumpy and very important in parsing out what the recovery is going to look like," Mr. Smart said. "We're going to have to live with the uncertainty of that two-steps-forward, one-step-back news flow."

In a sign that the economic damage may be more extensive than the recent rebound in stock markets suggest, factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings. Those factory shutdowns are likely to further erode an industrial workforce that has been shrinking as a share of the overall U.S. economy for decades.

It is unclear whether reopening closed businesses will spark the revival of economic activity that policy makers hope for. In the U.K., authorities could reverse any decision to reopen businesses if cases tick up, and the public could be unwilling to visit shops and restaurants even when the government allows them to reopen, Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, cautioned.

"Allowing them to get back to business as usual doesn't mean they are likely to," he said.

Stocks have rallied sharply since bottoming in late March, a sign many investors are betting on a relatively quick recovery. And a key measure of stock-market volatility, the Cboe Volatility Index, is hovering near its lowest level since February.

Much of the recent market rebound has been driven by tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Monday notched its sixth consecutive day of gains, its longest winning streak since December. Investors hunting for winning bets have lifted tech giants like Apple, which climbed $4.88, or 1.6%, to $315.01 on Monday, and Microsoft, which rose $2.06, or 1.1%, to close at $186.74--less than 2% below its record closing high from February.

The technology sector of the S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Monday, second only to health care, which rose 1.7%.

Shares of drug-distributor Cardinal Health gained $3.36, or 6.7%, to $53.24, making it the best performer in the S&P 500, after the company reported quarterly results that were stronger than expected.

Marriott International shares dropped $4.86, or 5.6%, to $82.31 after it said first-quarter profits were down sharply as many of its hotels were forced to close.

Under Armour dropped 97 cents, or 9.7%, to $9.01 a share after it reported wider losses than forecast in the first quarter. The sportswear company has laid off workers in shops and distribution centers to slash costs amid the pandemic.

Elsewhere, China's central bank said it would roll out more measures to support the world's second-largest economy and keep monetary policy flexible. The People's Bank of China said Sunday that it would focus more on maintaining economic growth and jobs, while ensuring poverty elimination by the end of the year.

U.S.-China tensions have ratcheted up again in recent days. President Trump said Friday that he hasn't decided whether to cancel the January trade deal between the two countries.

"I'm having a very hard time with China," Mr. Trump said after a teleconference between top Chinese and American officials.

There might be more anti-China rhetoric from Mr. Trump ahead of the November presidential elections, said Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

"That is going to be a key mantra of Trump in the run-up to the election, " Mr. O'Reilly said. "He needs something to distract from his response in the early days of the Covid pandemic."

In other markets, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.4%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 1.5% higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.1%.

U.S. oil futures fell 2.4% to $24.14 a barrel, even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they would deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

