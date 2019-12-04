U.S., Sudan Agree to Forge Closer Diplomatic Ties

By Jessica Donati

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and Sudan have agreed to forge closer diplomatic relations and will exchange ambassadors for the first time in 23 years, the State Department said.

The announcement Wednesday came during Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's first visit to Washington since taking office in August after months of protests ousted the country's longtime dictator, President Omar al-Bashir.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship," the U.S. statement said.

In July, Sudan's military junta and protest leaders reached an agreement to share power and set out a blueprint for democratic rule for the first time in three decades. The deal led to the formation in September of an interim government charged with helping the northeast African country make the transition to democracy, with elections scheduled for 2022.

Sudan is seeking respite from U.S. sanctions, which have hobbled the country's economy since it was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993 for harboring al Qaeda's then-leader, Osama bin Laden, and others. The sanctions were tightened by the Clinton administration in 1998 after the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

In Washington, Mr. Hamdok met with David Hale, the State Department's undersecretary for political affairs, and Mark Green, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the department's development arm.

On Twitter, Mr. Hamdok called the decision to build better relations with the U.S. an important milestone: "This is a concrete step towards rebuilding Sudan."

Cameron Hudson, a former chief of staff for the Office of the U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan, said this week that the U.S. needed to lay out its demands of Sudan to avoid adding to uncertainty regarding the outcome of a transition period set by the interim government, now expected to last 39 months.

"Washington is right to want greater clarity on Sudan's political future and to fear the possibility that the military will reassert its authority as soon as sanctions are lifted," Mr. Hudson said in a paper published by the Atlantic Council think tank on Monday. "But too much delay threatens to create a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Last month, Tibor Nagy, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for Africa, told reporters that the U.S. relationship with Sudan had undergone a 180-degree turn and that the U.S. was evaluating the process of lifting sanctions to bring respite to the Sudanese people.

But he said that lifting sanctions wasn't easy because lifting the state-sponsor-of-terror designation was a long process.

"It's not flipping a light switch; it's a process," Mr. Nagy told reporters in Washington. "And we are heavily, continuously engaged with our Sudanese interlocutors on how we can go about doing that. "

The U.S. eased some sanctions against Sudan in late 2017 after Sudan agreed to sever ties with North Korea, but the most painful restrictions remain in place.

The State Department has said that Sudan has taken steps to work with U.S. counterterrorism efforts. The department's annual report on terrorism published last month noted that an attack on a Sudanese police officer guarding the U.S. embassy in Khartoum was linked to Islamic State in 2018. Terrorist groups continued to use the country to plan attacks, it said.

Since Mr. Bashir's departure, two foreign powers closely allied to the U.S. also has played a significant role in the country's future: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi see an opportunity to consolidate strategic interests across the Horn of Africa, which include keeping Iran out of the Red Sea and crimping Qatar and Turkey's regional ambitions.

