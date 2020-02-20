 U. S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome M. Adams and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta Join Chef David Bouley and Dr. Mark Hyman at The WELL Conference

The leading federal spokesperson on matters of public health, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, functional medicine advocate and New York’s favorite chef to speak at the inaugural wellness event March 29 – April 1, 2020.

Two globally recognized physicians, a renowned integrative medicine expert, and one of the world’s leading restaurateurs will join the more than 50 leading designers, architects, business leaders, academicians and public health professionals speaking at The WELL Conference, March 29-April 1, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dr. Jerome M. Adams, the 20th Surgeon General of the United States, is an American anesthesiologist and a vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which represents the whole gamut of public health—from engineers to doctors to nurses to pharmacists to environmental health officers. Prior to becoming Surgeon General, he served as the Indiana State Health Commissioner from 2014–2017.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent, CNN, multiple award-winning journalist, author and neurosurgeon, is frequently referred to as “everyone’s doctor." He recently anchored a six-part CNN docuseries called “Chasing Life,” exploring unusual traditions and modern practices around the world that constitute a healthy and meaningful life.

Chef David Bouley, one of New York’s most famous chefs, earned several four-star reviews in The New York Times, multiple James Beard Foundation awards including Best Chef in America, and countless others. He hosts The Chef & the Doctor, a collaborative lecture and dinner event with world-renowned doctors and nutritionists at his New York restaurant, Bouley at Home, demonstrating a practice of well-being that is accessible to home cooks anywhere.

Dr. Mark Hyman is leading a health revolution—one that revolves around using food as medicine to support longevity, energy, mental clarity, happiness and so much more. A practicing family physician and an internationally recognized author, speaker, educator and advocate in the field of functional medicine, Dr. Hyman is a regular participant in The Chef & the Doctor series and will join Chef Bouley onstage for a lively discussion on how what we eat is at the top of the list for creating the vibrant health we deserve.

“In different ways, each of these globally renowned leaders is instrumental in shaping this movement towards a healthier future,” said Rick Fedrizzi, chairman and CEO of the International WELL Building Institute, the presenter of the conference. “They are tremendous ambassadors for health and well-being and their expertise will further the innovative and inspiring experience The WELL Conference is set to be.”

The WELL Conference features an expanding roster of thought leaders who are committed to improving the health and well-being of people through better buildings and communities and stronger organizations. The education sessions are structured around six distinct tracks—Lead WELL, Learn WELL, Work WELL, Live WELL, Design WELL and Connect WELL. Attendees will hear perspectives that range from working dads (and their kids) discussing how wellness is advanced when they have more time with each other, to storytellers like Robin Raj, an expert in building “citizen brands” for organizations interested in living their purpose. Top editors of design publications Contract, Hospitality Design, Healthcare Design and Environments for Aging will report on changes, shifts and the creative thinking they expect to see in the new decade.

