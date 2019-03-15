U.S. Swipes at International Criminal Court Over Afghanistan Investigations -- Update

By Courtney McBride

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is imposing visa restrictions against International Criminal Court officials, citing investigations by the ICC into the activities of Americans and their allies in Afghanistan.

Mr. Pompeo said the visa restrictions had begun, and he declined to provide details on the number or identities of the individuals affected. He warned that the U.S. is prepared to take additional steps, including economic sanctions, in an effort to head off what he called improper investigations.

The announcement comes in response to moves by the ICC, kicked off in late 2017, to solicit information on alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan since May 2003. The ICC said it has received about 700 submissions from alleged victims, and it is working to determine whether to authorize an investigation.

The ICC, which began in The Hague in 2002, is intended as a court of last resort for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, when national justice systems can't or won't take action. American elected officials from both parties have long been wary of the court because of the potential to prosecute American officials for military operations.

John Bolton, national security adviser to President Trump, has long opposed the ICC, and before assuming his post urged Mr. Trump to "strangle the ICC in its cradle."

Mr. Pompeo said the Trump administration views the potential prosecutions by the ICC as inconsistent with the body's mandate and that the U.S. has declined to join the ICC because of its "broad, unaccountable prosecutorial powers and the threat it poses to American national sovereignty."

The U.S. government backs "hybrid legal mechanisms when they operate effectively and are consistent with our national interest," Mr. Pompeo said Friday, citing the international criminal tribunals convened in response to atrocities in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, and evidence-collection efforts in Myanmar and Syria. "But the ICC is attacking America's rule of law."

In a statement, ICC spokesman Fadi el Abdallah said the organization is aware of Mr. Pompeo's remarks and noted that more than 120 countries have signed onto its founding treaty, the Rome Statute. The ICC provides "a legal instrument to ensure accountability for atrocity crimes that shock the conscience of humanity," the statement said.

"The ICC, as a court of law, will continue to do its independent work, undeterred, in accordance with its mandate and the overarching principle of the rule of law," the spokesman said.

The ICC first began a preliminary examination of the war in Afghanistan in 2007. A decade later, in 2017, ICC prosecutors requested authorization to begin a formal investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed dating back to 2003.

The 2017 request outlined possible crimes by most of the war's combatants, including U.S. forces, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Afghan National Security Forces, the Taliban and the militant Haqqani Network.

The ICC prosecutor's office said that members of the U.S. military and CIA could have committed acts including "torture, outrages upon personal dignity and rape and other forms of sexual violence."

Mr. Pompeo said Friday that any infraction by any American personnel would have been addressed through U.S. channels.

To support its request for the formal investigation, the ICC office began collecting statements from victims and witnesses, eventually gathering about 700 accounts. That period ended in January 2018, and ICC judges now are deciding whether to authorize the formal investigation.

The allegations against U.S. service members are restricted to Afghanistan, while those against CIA personnel are listed as occurring in secret detention facilities in Afghanistan and other countries. The potential crimes attributed to U.S. personnel are alleged to have occurred "principally in the 2003-2004 period."

While the potential U.S. infractions involve war crimes, the allegations against the Taliban and other militants also amount to crimes against humanity, which encompasses genocide.

Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. warned ICC officials in September 2018 "that if it tried to pursue an investigation of Americans there would be consequences."

But the judges didn't drop the request, and Mr. Bolton delivered a speech in September in which he said the U.S. would use "any means necessary" to protect American citizens and those of friendly allies from prosecution by the court.

The restrictions announced Friday at the State Department apply "to persons who take or have taken action to request or further such an investigation" into Afghanistan activities, Mr. Pompeo said. "These visa restrictions may also be used to deter ICC efforts to pursue allied personnel, including Israelis, without allies' consent."

The administration's decision drew criticism from nongovernmental organizations, which said visa restrictions are generally imposed upon the alleged perpetrators of crimes, not those investigating them.

Daniel Balson, advocacy director for Amnesty International USA, called the move "the latest attack on international justice and international institutions by an administration hellbent on rolling back human-rights protections."

Write to Courtney McBride at courtney.mcbride@wsj.com