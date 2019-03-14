U.S. Takes Two Top Spots Among The Visionary Women at Booking.com 2019 Technology Playmaker Awards

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com has announced the recipients of the 2019 Technology Playmaker Awards. The awards recognize women across the global technology scene who are trailblazing new paths, creating innovative products and experiences, positively impacting communities and inspiring future generations. At a gala ceremony held in London, UK, last night, eight prizes were awarded.

Each category winner received a €5,000 prize, and the Technology Playmaker of the Year, who was selected from among the individual winners, received an additional €10,000.

The 2019 winners from the United States are:

– Beena Ammanath, Global VP of AI, Data & Innovation at HPE and Founder and CEO of Humans for AI a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in tech through the use of artificial intelligence Employer Award – 1 Million Women to Tech , a global online technology education program dedicated to reaching one million women with free coding education by January 2020 .

"We recognize the need to shine a light on role models in the tech industry, and set out to create a forum that brings together leading female technologists from different backgrounds to exchange ideas and perspectives and build connections with the aim to inspire future generations and achieve equal gender representation for women in tech," said Gillian Tans, CEO at Booking.com.

To read the full release and more information about the winners, please visit: https://news.booking.com/en-us/

