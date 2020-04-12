U.S. Tariffs Hamper Imports of Sanitizer, Disinfectants

By Katy Stech Ferek and Josh Zumbrun

WASHINGTON -- Widespread shortages of hand sanitizer, disinfectants and other products needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus are being exacerbated by the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese imports, according to public filings by companies asking for exemptions from the levies.

Medical-supply companies have filed dozens of requests for tariff relief in recent weeks, the filings show. These businesses say the levies are increasing the costs of products needed to fight the pandemic and are, in some cases, contributing to shortages.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s chemical maker Lubrizol Corp. asked U.S. officials to remove the 25% tariff on glutaraldehyde, a disinfectant the company says is so effective at killing the coronavirus that its Chinese distributor donated it to Wuhan hospitals.

Berry Global Group Inc., which makes sanitary wipes at its Benson, N.C., factory, said tariffs on viscose rayon fibers "are a significant financial imposition" in a time when company officials are struggling to keep up with orders.

George Kenhan, a Florida import specialist, said he has gotten calls from a handful of clients who noticed the hand-sanitizer shortage and took steps to bring it in from Chinese partners to sell to the public. The extra cost has either discouraged importers from ordering as much hand sanitizer or deciding to import it at all, he said.

"It will handcuff the importers because they're not going to be able to bring in as much," he said.

The White House referred questions to the U.S. Trade Representative's Office, which decides what products to place under tariff. It didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the USTR granted company-requested exclusions for more than 100 medical items imported from China, including face masks, stethoscope covers, examination gloves and operating-room-table covers.

On March 20, the USTR opened a special docket to review requests for virus-related tariff exclusions. "Notably, the imposition of tariffs on certain Chinese imports has not resulted in an overall decline in the availability of needed medical equipment and supplies," it said at the time.

Since then, medical-supply companies and others have filed requests saying tariffs are hitting chemicals, equipment, parts and other items needed in the fight against coronavirus, but which may not be readily identifiable as medically related.

General Motors Co., for example, asked the USTR last week to lift import tariffs on compressor silencers, grommets and other parts imported from China needed to make ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients.

The U.S. still imposes tariffs on about $370 billion in Chinese goods, even though both nations agreed to a limited trade accord in January. While companies can ask for a temporary break from paying tariffs in the form of an exemption, the work involved in filing exemption requests creates an added regulatory burden on importers racing to bring protective gear and medical equipment to the U.S.

"Having access to international markets for critical medical supplies is a blessing, not a curse," said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

President Trump has defended the tariffs as a necessary tool to reduce dependence on Chinese imports and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. That is the larger problem now being exposed by the pandemic, said Jeff Ferry, chief economist of the Coalition for a Prosperous America.

"In a hundred years people will look back on this period and say, 'what was the U.S. thinking in outsourcing such a huge portion of its manufacturing to foreign countries, especially life-critical supplies?, '" said Mr. Ferry, whose group backs Mr. Trump's trade policy. "Especially to an economic rival and hostile power like China."

The dollar value of medical equipment brought over from China isn't easily quantified because not all products fit neatly into the tariff categories customs officials track.

From a review of easily identifiable items, Mr. Bown has estimated that the U.S. tariffs applied to about $5 billion of medical goods imported from China before exclusions were granted, or roughly a quarter of U.S. imports of medical goods.

That estimate doesn't include things such as parts used to make medical devices, or widely used consumer products that are now being deployed against the virus.

GoPro Inc., a San Mateo, Calif., company with 900 workers, said its cameras can train doctors to use ventilators. And Energizer Holdings Inc. said its batteries power thermometers and devices that monitor a hospital patient's pulse, blood pressure and heart rate.

Tariffs are also raising costs of everyday products that consumers are using to stay healthy, such as hand sanitizer, said Michael Kaplan, president of personal care-products importer K7 Design Group Inc. in New York, which imports hand sanitizer.

"At the end of the day, the consumer ultimately is having to be price gouged and pay a king's ransom for something we desperately need to give them and they can't afford to live without," Mr. Kaplan said. "So sadly the tariffs have continued to drive into the pockets of every American consumer."

Cutting tariffs could also boost supply of hand sanitizer that Bausch Health Companies Inc. in Rochester, N.Y., plans to import.

Bausch executives determined last month that the company could convert an idled production line for eyedrop liquid at its factory in Jinan, China, into one that makes hand sanitizer. The company began making large batches of hand sanitizer last week, and plans to donate it to first responders and health-care workers in the U.S., along with its own employees.

"If there's a reduction or removal of the tariffs, that would facilitate us being able to make more," Chief Executive Joseph Papa said.

The tariffs are also weighing on U.S. health-care systems that are already in a financially fragile state.

Torrance, Calif.,-based HLP Clear Packaging Products said tariffs apply to Shenzhen-made face splash guards that cover the eyes, nose and mouth of medical staff to protect them from bodily fluids.

New Jersey-based medical-device importer Mindray asked for relief for its anesthesia machines, which are made in China and have built-in ventilators that can treat patients infected with the disease caused by the virus.

Standard Textile Co. said tariffs remain on unbleached cotton fabric that its workers in Union, S.C., and Thomaston, Ga., use to make hospital bedsheets. The fabric isn't available for purchase from U.S. sources, the company said.

"These sheets are desperately needed because hospitals are dramatically increasing the number of beds available for the anticipated surge in Covid-19 patients," the company said.

--Anthony DeBarros contributed to this article.