U.S. Tax Revenue Declined 0.4% in 2018--Update

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Federal tax revenue declined 0.4% in 2018, the first full calendar year under the new tax law, despite robust economic growth and the lowest unemployment rate in nearly five decades.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday federal revenue totaled $3.33 trillion last year, while federal spending totaled $4.2 trillion, a 4.4% increase from the previous year.

That pushed the U.S. budget gap up to $873 billion for the 12 months that ended in December, compared with $680.8 billion during the same period a year earlier -- a 28.2% increase.

Treasury has attributed the weaker revenue collection to the sweeping changes to U.S. tax code that took effect in January 2018, including lower corporate and individual income-tax rates.

Tax receipts are flat so far this fiscal year, due in part to a decline in corporate income tax collection, while federal outlays have increased 10%, Treasury said. The government ran a $319 billion deficit in the first three months of the fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, compared to a $225 billion deficit in the same period a year earlier.

The tax code overhaul and higher government spending helped fuel stronger economic growth last year, but those effects are expected to fade in 2019.

The U.S. is on track to record a $900 billion deficit this year, the Congressional Budget Office said last month, and annual deficits are expected to top $1 trillion starting in 2022.

As a share of gross domestic product, the deficit totaled 4.2% in December, Treasury said.