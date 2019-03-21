U.S. Tightens North Korea Sanctions After Failed Trump-Kim Summit

By Michael R. Gordon

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration took its first steps to tighten economic sanctions on North Korea since last month's summit meeting in Vietnam on Thursday by listing two Chinese shipping companies as sanctions violators.

Senior Trump administration officials said the move was intended to maintain economic pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal and programs.

But they also said the action was an attempt to enforce existing sanctions and didn't represent a major push to escalate the economic pressure on Pyongyang, the officials said.

It also follows a new U.N. report that documents North Korea's successful efforts to evade some key sanctions, including those restricting Pyongyang's import of petroleum products and blocking its export of coal.

The Hanoi summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month failed to resolve the core differences between the two sides on how to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The Trump administration has indicated that it is prepared to continue diplomatic talks. North Korea has signaled its frustration with failing to obtain sanctions relief in Hanoi by hinting that it might abandon its moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests.

As the two sides ponder whether and how to continue their diplomacy, the U.S. has sought to maintain the current sanctions regime in the hope that it will lead the North back to the negotiating table and eventually to an agreement that would strip Pyongyang of its nuclear and long-range-missile programs.

The two companies that were listed by the Treasury Department as sanctions violators are Dalian Haibo International Freight Co. Ltd. and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co. Ltd.

The Treasury Department said that Dalian Haibo had provided goods and services to a company controlled by North Korea's intelligence service. Liaoning Danxing, the Treasury Department said, has been engaged in deceptive practices to help North Korean officials based in Europe buy goods for the North Korean regime.

In an effort to encourage the international community to step up its sanctions enforcement, the U.S. also issued a list Thursday of 18 vessels that are believed to have carried out illicit ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum intended for North Korea. And it provided a list of 49 vessels that are believed to have been involved in illicit exports of North Korean coal.

U.S. officials acknowledge that enforcing U.N. sanctions has been a challenge.

According to information released Thursday by U.S. officials, there were at least 263 tanker deliveries of refined petroleum to North Korean ports last year through illicit ship-to-ship transfers. That means North Korea imported much more than 500,000 barrels of refined petroleum it is allowed annually under U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.S. officials say.

North Korea has also resumed exporting coal in the Gulf of Tonkin, which is off northern Vietnam and southern China, U.S. officials say.

The U.S. has stepped up its intelligence and reconnaissance efforts but says there has been "leakage" in the sanctions regime, especially on the part of China.

Despite the holes in the network of international sanctions, Trump administration officials are calculating that economic pressure will work over time.

"President Trump has made clear that the door is wide open to continuing dialogue," a senior administration official said. "He wants to see progress at the working level and he is engaged as well."

But the differences between the two sides over the scope and pace of denuclearization are deep. The U.S. has insisted that North Korea give up all of its nuclear and long-range-missile programs before sanctions are lifted. Pyongyang has insisted on a more gradual, step-by-step approach.

U.S. officials have said that any missile launches or nuclear tests by North Korea would breach commitments Mr. Kim made to Mr. Trump in Hanoi to stick to a moratorium on such tests while the diplomats talks.

Commercial satellite photos published by 38 North, a website on North Korean issues, show that North Korea has restored some of the buildings at its Tongchang-ri site, which has been used to launch satellites.

But more recent photos published by 38 North suggests that work stopped in mid-March, at least temporarily. No substantial activity has been identified at North Korea's nuclear-test site, it said.

