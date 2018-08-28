Log in
U.S. Trade Deficit in Goods Widened to $72.2 Billion in July

08/28/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

By Joshua Zumbrun

A preliminary report on international trade for the month of July showed the U.S. trade deficit in goods widened last month to $72.2 billion from $67.9 billion in June.

The trade deficit in goods had narrowed slightly from February to May, and now appears to have widened two months in a row, although the data is preliminary and only covers trade in goods and not trade in services.

Exports of goods dipped to $140 billion last month from $142.5 billion in June, while imports of goods rose to $212.2 billion, up from $210.4 billion in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Commerce Department's latest "Advance Economic Indicators" report, which provides an early and partial snapshot of trade and inventories data.

Exports face a number of headwinds that could contribute to a wider trade deficit for the rest of the third quarter, which may ultimately weigh on third-quarter readings of gross domestic product.

"Export growth is expected to cool over the coming months, weighed down by more modest global momentum, a firmer U.S. dollar, trade tariffs and trade policy uncertainty," said Oren Klachkin, lead economist for Oxford Economics, in a note.

The preliminary data report is not a major economic indicator, but has been watched by some economists in recent months for two reasons: First, because a narrowing of the trade deficit in the second quarter provided a lift to U.S. GDP, which clocked in at 4.1% growth at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate. If the preliminary data are confirmed in final reports, then part of the boost in second quarter GDP could be reversed in the third-quarter GDP report. That report, however, will not be released until October.

The report has also been watched for any insight into whether President Trump's trade actions are succeeding in reducing the U.S. deficit. Because the data are so volatile, however, it is too soon to provide meaningful answers.

The data may also be distorted by factors like soybean exporters rushing to ship their crop to China and other locations before agricultural tariffs take effect. That movement could now be going into reverse.

Write to Joshua Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

