U.S. Trade Gap Widened in May Despite Tariff Moves -- Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade gap widened sharply in May despite a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that took effect in the first half of the month.

The trade deficit in goods and services jumped 8.4% in May from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted $55.52 billion in May, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The gap widened because of the biggest monthly rise in imports in more than four years along with moderate growth in exports amid a cooling global economy.

The monthly trade figures provide a window into how U.S. trade is affecting the economy. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, said that a bigger trade deficit appears likely to shave around half a percentage point off economic growth in the second quarter after adding almost twice that much in the first.

Regarding U.S. trade with China, the bilateral goods deficit widened in May by 12% from the prior month to $30.2 billion, as both imports and exports rose sharply.

President Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on May 10. Beijing retaliated by increasing levies on $60 billion of U.S. imports. Analysts didn't expect the tariff moves to have a major impact on the May figures because the moves were unexpected and came midway through the month, giving companies little time to react.

The trade dispute between the world's two largest economies has yet to be resolved. Though negotiations between Mr. Trump and his Chinese counterpart resumed last month, companies saw the latest round of tariff increases as a sign that trade tensions between the countries are likely to simmer, and executives are scrambling to contain the impact.

Wednesday's numbers increase the likelihood that foreign trade will drag on broader U.S. economic growth in the second quarter. Capital Economics said it expects gross domestic product growth in the second quarter to come in around 1.5% in annual terms, down from 3.1% in the first quarter.

Trade deficits subtract from GDP, and economists say a narrowing gap in the first quarter made growth appear better than underlying trends in U.S. investment and consumer spending implied.

Ms. House, of Wells Fargo, said the economy is "still relatively strong compared to what's happening in the broader global economy," a factor driving imports and the trade deficit.

How the trade balance performs going forward, she said, will in part depend on when Boeing Co. is able to resume exports of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded since March due to safety questions. Civilian-aircraft exports rose in May from April but were down 12% in the first five months of 2019 compared with a year earlier. Many economists expect aircraft shipments to decline further in the months ahead.

Imports rose 3.3% in May from April, the fastest monthly growth since March 2015, to $266.16 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The increase was led by a 7.5% rise in automotive imports, to a record $33.23 billion, as well as an 11% jump in crude-oil imports, to $13.02 billion.

Exports, meanwhile, increased 2% to $210.64 billion, the biggest monthly increase in a year. Outbound shipments were boosted by a 41% jump in exports of soybeans, which have been volatile in the past year after being targeted by China for retaliatory tariffs.

Exports of industrial supplies declined slightly, likely reflecting a slowdown in manufacturing in Europe and much of Asia. Capital-goods exports rose 3% thanks to strong growth in civilian aircraft and telecommunications equipment, while exports of consumer goods increased 4.7% in May from April.

"We're in constant communication with our manufacturing partners discussing strategies for offsetting impacts to these tariffs with alternate specifications and locations of manufacturing," said Jonathan Jaffe, president of home builder Lennar Corp., in a conference call last month. He noted that the cost of the China tariffs amounts to about $500 per newly constructed home.

