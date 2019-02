By Bob Davis and William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the trade deal he is negotiating with China would include a complicated enforcement mechanism that would involve regular consultations with Beijing and reserve the U.S. the right to assess tariffs for Chinese failure to carry out pledges.

Mr. Lighthizer sketched out the enforcement process the two sides are considering in testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee.

After his testimony, Mr. Lighthizer also said the U.S. would take steps to formally abandon plans to increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25%, from 10% now, while the two sides continue talking. President Trump indicated Sunday that the tariff hike, which could have taken effect at 12:01 a. m. Saturday, would be suspended.

In his testimony, Mr. Lighthizer said any deal with China must have strong enforcement provisions to ensure Beijing honors the deal. Complaints of violations would be discussed in a series of consultations, he said -- monthly by staffers, quarterly by vice ministers and twice-yearly by ministers of the two nations. That last would likely mean Mr. Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, China's special envoy on trade.

Those consultations would look at individual complaints -- sometimes brought anonymously by companies fearing retaliation -- and also problems that appear to be part of a pattern. The goal, he said could be to resolve the problems at the lowest possible level.

"Consultations are a good thing for the long run" relations between the two nations" said Fred Bergsten, founder of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a free-trade think tanks. Keeping the threat of trade sanction "puts teeth into the agreement," he said.

But if the talks fail to resolve the issues, Mr. Lighthizer said, the U.S. would impose tariffs -- essentially what trade experts call a "snapback" provision.

"Without that sort of thing then to me we don't have real commitments," Mr. Lighthizer said.

A final deal is expected only after President Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping, possibly at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. One possibility for a meeting is shortly before Mr. Xi plans to meet with officials in Italy, starting March 22.

The trade representative also gave some details about currency accord the two sides are discussing. He said it consisted of two parts: pledges by China not to engage in competitive devaluations and to be transparent in terms of its intervention in the markets.

That arrangement is similar to what the U.S. negotiated with Mexico and Canada in the revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement. Only the transparency pledge in that accord is enforceable.

Mr. Lighthizer stressed that the U.S. and China hadn't completed talks, and that the provisions he discussed would only come into effect if the two sides reach a final deal.

