U S Travel Association : .S. Travel Praises China Trade Progress

10/17/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Barnes issued the following statement on the Trump administration's announcement on trade talks with China:

'The American travel community thanks and congratulates the White House for its announced Phase One of a China trade agreement. Sound trade policy is crucial to the health of many industries beyond traditional exports like agricultural and manufactured products, and travel is a prime example. Inbound international travel is, in fact, our country's largest service export and second-largest overall, generating a $69 billion trade surplus-$29 billion with China alone-without which our overall trade deficit would have been 11% higher last year.

'We look forward to the swift and complete resolution of the bilateral trade disagreement between the U.S. and China to ensure U.S. businesses and workers have access to this large and critical market.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Travel Association published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:28:03 UTC
