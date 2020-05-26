U S Travel Association : .S. Travel Praises Hose Introdction of Pandemic Risk Insrance

Log in
05/26/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act (PRIA, H.R. 7011)-modeled on the post-9/11 Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA)-introduced by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY):

'The PRIA legislation is a critical step in building the policy framework to navigate out of the economic crisis that has resulted from the pandemic, and help ensure it never happens again.

'9/11 exposed the need for terrorism risk insurance, and since the impact of coronavirus on the travel industry has been nine times that of 9/11, it is very sensible to offer a similar backstop for pandemics. This measure will go a long way in giving businesses the confidence they need to reopen, which will be vital to a rapid, robust and sustained economic recovery.

'Congresswoman Maloney and the other co-sponsors of PRIA deserve enormous credit for initiating this crucial step to restore American jobs and put the country back on the road to prosperity.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Travel Association published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 03:57:07 UTC
