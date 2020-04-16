U S Travel Association : .S. Travel Praises Travel and Torism&rsqo;s Inclsion in White Hose Economic Task Force

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the announced participants in the Trump administration's 'Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups ':

'The inclusion of travel and tourism leaders on the president's economic recovery task force signals a clear recognition that our industry can make outsize contributions to an economic comeback.

'Once the health protocols are in place that will enable us to turn to the reopening of our economy, this group will be critical to getting that process started rapidly, and our industry is eager to play a central role in that important phase of healing.

'The 15.8 million travel-supported U.S. jobs employ one out of every 10 Americans, and those have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus crisis, with more than a third of them expected to disappear by the end of April. As a Top 10 employer in 49 states and District of Columbia, travel is an integral part of livelihoods in every corner of America, and is uniquely positioned to help power a recovery that raises the fortunes for a broad swath of the U.S. workforce.

'I look forward to working alongside so many fine leaders-including CEOs of many of our industry's most prominent companies-as we chart a course back to American prosperity from this unprecedented and far-reaching crisis.'