U.S. Treasury Amends Cuba Sanctions to Stifle Dollar Flows Into the Country -- Update

By Ian Talley

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said it will curb remittances to Cuba and ban some money transfers through U.S.-regulated banks in a stiffening of a sanctions ban it says will further financially isolate the country.

The Trump administration began reversing an Obama-era thawing of relations early in its tenure, steadily ratcheting up sanctions against Havana in an attempt to coerce the Communist regime to allow democracy and end human rights abuses against political dissidents. U.S. tensions with Havana have increased amid Cuba's alliance with Venezuela's longtime ruler, whose government the U.S. says is illegitimate.

The Cuban mission to the United Nations didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury said it would cap remittances from the U.S. to Cuban nationals at $1,000 a person per quarter, and prohibit remittances to close family members of blacklisted Cuban officials and Communist Party members. The new rules also prohibit some fund transfers through U.S.-regulated banks that originate and terminate outside the U.S., so-called "U-turn" transactions.

Treasury said it will authorize remittances that support self-employed businesses operating outside the state sectors to ensure a measure of assistance to a Cuban population suffering under a floundering economy.

U.S. remittances to Cuba represent a major contribution to the country's economic health, especially given the dollar's strength compared with the peso. Under the Obama-era détente between the U.S. and Cuba, cash remittances surged to record levels near $3.5 billion a year, according to the Havana Consulting Group and represent nearly 5% of Cuba's gross domestic product, according government data. Analysts say Havana inflates its economic performance and the share is suspected to be even higher.

The new rules will take effect Oct. 9.

"The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its oppression of the Cuban people and support of other dictatorships throughout the region, such as the illegitimate [Nicolás] Maduro regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an accompanying statement. In June, the U.S. banned cruise lines, yachts, sailboats and private flights from going to the island, while preserving commercial airline travel.

