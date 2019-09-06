Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Treasury Amends Cuba Sanctions to Stifle Dollar Flows Into the Country -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

By Ian Talley

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said it will curb remittances to Cuba and ban some money transfers through U.S.-regulated banks in a stiffening of a sanctions ban it says will further financially isolate the country.

The Trump administration began reversing an Obama-era thawing of relations early in its tenure, steadily ratcheting up sanctions against Havana in an attempt to coerce the Communist regime to allow democracy and end human rights abuses against political dissidents. U.S. tensions with Havana have increased amid Cuba's alliance with Venezuela's longtime ruler, whose government the U.S. says is illegitimate.

The Cuban mission to the United Nations didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury said it would cap remittances from the U.S. to Cuban nationals at $1,000 a person per quarter, and prohibit remittances to close family members of blacklisted Cuban officials and Communist Party members. The new rules also prohibit some fund transfers through U.S.-regulated banks that originate and terminate outside the U.S., so-called "U-turn" transactions.

Treasury said it will authorize remittances that support self-employed businesses operating outside the state sectors to ensure a measure of assistance to a Cuban population suffering under a floundering economy.

U.S. remittances to Cuba represent a major contribution to the country's economic health, especially given the dollar's strength compared with the peso. Under the Obama-era détente between the U.S. and Cuba, cash remittances surged to record levels near $3.5 billion a year, according to the Havana Consulting Group and represent nearly 5% of Cuba's gross domestic product, according government data. Analysts say Havana inflates its economic performance and the share is suspected to be even higher.

The new rules will take effect Oct. 9.

"The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its oppression of the Cuban people and support of other dictatorships throughout the region, such as the illegitimate [Nicolás] Maduro regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an accompanying statement. In June, the U.S. banned cruise lines, yachts, sailboats and private flights from going to the island, while preserving commercial airline travel.

Write to Ian Talley at ian.talley@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pWall Street ticks higher after jobs data, Chinese stimulus plan
RE
02:01pCanada's Strong Jobs Report Contrasts With Many Other Global Economies--Update
DJ
02:00pMexico's inflation seen slowing to lowest since October 2016 - Reuters poll
RE
01:57pFed's Powell says politics play no role in interest-rate decisions
RE
01:57pMSHA MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Labor Awards $400,000 in Brookwood-Sago Grants For Mine Safety Education and Training
PU
01:56pOil jumps as Fed signals it could 'act' to sustain expansion
RE
01:51pFed will continue to act 'as appropriate' to sustain U.S. growth
RE
01:49pPowell Signals Rate Cut Likely at Meeting This Month -- 4th Update
DJ
01:46pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
01:41pZIMBABWE AFTER MUGABE : dashed hopes and economic chaos
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2SILVER : SILVER : U.S. hiring slows; wages, hours offer silver lining
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
5Telenav says contract with GM intact after automaker signs Google deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group