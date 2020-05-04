Log in
U.S. Treasury Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in Second Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars -- 2nd Update

05/04/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is set to borrow a record $2.99 trillion in the second quarter, more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, as spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department also said Monday it expects to issue $3.7 trillion in net marketable debt in the second half of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, bringing total estimated debt issuance to nearly $4.5 trillion in fiscal 2020. That dwarfs the $1.28 trillion billion the government borrowed last year.

The anticipated jump in quarterly debt issuance is driven primarily by the pandemic, a senior Treasury official said in a briefing, as higher spending and weaker revenues stemming from the virus widen the U.S. budget gap.

The estimate follows a six-week stretch in which Congress authorized roughly $3.5 trillion of new spending to help mitigate the effects of the global pandemic, including money for hospitals and coronavirus testing, enhanced unemployment insurance, emergency loans for small businesses and direct payments to millions of households.

At the same time, tax revenue is expected to sink amid widespread shutdowns that have brought the U.S. economy to a standstill, triggering millions of layoffs in a matter of weeks.

The budget deficit is likely to grow as lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to pass a fifth bill that could provide hundreds of billions more in federal spending, including aid for cities and states.

"Borrowing needs are skyrocketing as Treasury needs cash to fund stimulus measures and to compensate for a plunge in revenues caused by massive job losses," Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten said in a note to clients.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the economy is likely to shrink 12% in the second quarter, and the jobless rate will average 14%, pushing the U.S. budget gap to $3.7 trillion by the end of the fiscal year.

As a share of gross domestic product, the nonpartisan CBO projected an annual deficit of 18%, the highest since the end of World War II and nearly four times what it was in 2019.

The Treasury will release new details Wednesday of how it intends to finance widening deficits over the coming months.

The borrowing projections released Monday represent a stark contrast to estimates from early February, highlighting how fast the virus upended the U.S. fiscal outlook and how dramatically lawmakers have responded.

At the time, the Treasury estimated it would borrow $367 billion in the first quarter and pay off $56 billion in debt in the second quarter, when an influx of tax payments typically provides a seasonal revenue boost to the government.

Instead, the IRS announced March 17 that it was pushing back the tax-payment deadline until mid-July in an effort to keep more money in taxpayers' pockets amid virus-related disruptions. By the middle of April, it was depositing billions of dollars in many Americans' bank accounts in the form of tax refunds, just as spending on unemployment insurance jumped.

The government ended up issuing $477 billion in marketable debt from January through March, before most of the spending from the coronavirus relief legislation kicked in, but still much higher than originally expected.

Borrowing costs suggest markets remain unfazed by all the red ink. Global demand for U.S. Treasuries has continued to outstrip market concerns about deficits, keeping yields on the 10-year Treasury near record lows and suggesting the government still has plenty of room to borrow.

Some Republican lawmakers, however, are pointing to the swift increase in government debt as reason to tap the brakes before enacting any new major fiscal legislation.

Many economists, on the other hand, warn that pulling back fiscal support too soon could imperil the economy's recovery, and they say higher deficits are appropriate in order to contain the public health crisis.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

