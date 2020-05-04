U.S. Treasury Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in Second Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars -- Update

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is set to borrow a record $2.99 trillion in the second quarter, more than five times as much as it borrowed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, as spending soars to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department also said Monday it expects to issue $3.7 trillion in net marketable debt in the second half of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, bringing total estimated debt issuance to nearly $4.5 trillion in fiscal 2020. That dwarfs the $1.28 trillion the government borrowed last year.

The estimate follows a six-week stretch in which Congress authorized roughly $3.5 trillion of new spending to help mitigate the effects of the global pandemic, including money for hospitals and coronavirus testing, enhanced unemployment insurance, emergency loans for small businesses and direct payments to millions of households.

At the same time, tax revenue is expected to sink amid widespread shutdowns that have brought the U.S. economy to a standstill, triggering millions of layoffs in a matter of weeks.

The budget deficit is likely to grow as lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to pass a fifth bill that could provide hundreds of billions more in federal spending, including aid for cities and states.

