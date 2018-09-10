U.S. Treasury Prices Notch Gains -- Update

By Gunjan Banerji

Treasury prices started the week higher, bouncing off last week's lows lows.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 2.937% Monday from 2.944% on Friday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Yields rose to as high as 2.946% early in the session before paring gains as some Asian stock indexes sold off.

It is a "rubber band rebound from Friday's selloff," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Treasury yields finished higher for the second consecutive week Friday after a Labor Department report showed that wages rose more than expected in August, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

Unemployment figures remain low, and investors have been searching for signals that the tight job market is pushing wage figures to rise. The fresh data led Treasury yields to post the largest one-week yield gain since May as of Friday.

Meanwhile, investors sold shorter-dated Treasurys on Monday, sending the yield on the two-year note to its highest level since July 2008. The two-year bonds tend to be more sensitive to changes in expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

On Wednesday, the Fed publishes its latest roundup of anecdotal information about regional economic conditions, known as the beige book.

This week, investors will be tracking key economic data like the consumer-price index for signs of inflation, along with retail-sales figures. Inflation chips away at the purchasing power of government bonds' fixed payments.

There is also a wave of corporate and government bond supply coming. The government will sell Treasurys this week with maturities of three, 10 and 30 years.

