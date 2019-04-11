U.S. Treasury Sanctions Lebanese Currency Exchange -- Update

By Ian Talley

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department levied sanctions against a Lebanese currency exchange for allegedly laundering money for Colombian drug cartels and handling transactions for Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group designated by the U.S. as terrorists.

The action Thursday against Chams Exchange and its owner, Kassem Chams, comes amid building fears within Lebanon that the U.S. could jolt the fragile Lebanese economy by targeting the financial sector more broadly. The sanctions are part of the larger Trump administration pressure campaign against Tehran and its proxies in the region.

Sigal Mandelker, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the action should be read as a warning to other banks and exchange houses conducting similar operations.

"We are laser-focused on what's going on in Lebanon," Ms. Mandelker said. "We will continue to have a heavy focus on any entity or organization that is moving money on behalf of Hezbollah."

Mr. Chams denied the allegations. "This is not right at all," he said in an interview by phone from Lebanon. "They absolutely are a mistake; this is a small shop."

Many Hezbollah experts, including former U.S. intelligence officials, say Lebanon's financial system is riddled with Hezbollah-linked accounts, with billions of dollars flowing into the country from illicit activities around the world, including drug and arms trafficking.

As the U.S. Treasury and State Departments have ratcheted up the pressure on Beirut, government and bank officials have grown increasingly alarmed that the U.S. could target one of the country's banks and curb the access to U.S. dollars the nation relies on to keep its economy afloat. Hezbollah and Iran also rely on those dollars to pay for fighters and arms in their regional battles, including in Syria and Yemen, U.S. officials say.

"We are urging Lebanese authorities to take action to strengthen their supervision measures and undertake public aggressive enforcement action to root out this kind of money laundering," Ms. Mandelker said.

Those comments follow warnings from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month that the U.S. would use "everything at our disposal to choke off the financing, the smuggling, the criminal networks, and the misuse of government positions and influence that feeds Iran and Hezbollah terror operations."

Hezbollah's financing activities have become increasingly important for Iran as the Trump administration's broad sanctions squeeze the country's economy, analysts say.

Thursday's sanctions, based on major international Drug Enforcement Administration investigations, show the global reach of Hezbollah-linked financing operations. Treasury alleged Chams Exchange was laundering tens of millions of dollars in illicit proceeds a month, including for Colombia drug cartel Oficina de Envigado and Ayman Joumaa.

Both the cartel and Mr. Joumaa, a Lebanese man, have been previously sanctioned by the U.S.

Mr. Joumaa, who has denied involvement in narco-trafficking operations, was targeted by Treasury in 2011 for allegedly laundering as much as $200 million a month, including through cash smuggling and Lebanese money exchange houses.

Mr. Chams said his company, on the third floor of the Chams Building in Chtaura, a Lebanese town on the highway between Beirut and Damascus, Syria, exchanges $100, $500 or as much as $1,000 for those traveling between the two countries.

He also said he hadn't heard of the Colombian drug cartels Treasury accuses him of laundering proceeds for, or the narco-trafficking cases being prosecuted in France that named his company as a money-laundering nexus. He also said hadn't heard of Hezbollah, one of the most powerful groups in the country.

Matthew Levitt, a former senior Treasury official who is now director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's counterterrorism and intelligence program, said both the Chams exchange and Mr. Chams was linked to Hezbollah and money laundering in several different criminal cases.

French prosecutors, he said, cited Chams Exchange as one of the key channels used by the accused Hezbollah-run network to move the proceeds of illicit drug sales across Europe back to the cartels, including in Colombia.

The U.S. has long urged Lebanese authorities to clean up a financial system used by Hezbollah, arms dealers and drug traffickers to launder illicit proceeds. But, according to several people familiar with the matter, many Hezbollah-linked bank accounts are still active throughout the banking system, and U.S. officials have expressed increasing frustration that Lebanon isn't doing enough to shut down those accounts and other illicit activities.

Lebanon's government recognizes Hezbollah as a legal political group, despite decades of evidence showing the organization's involvement in bombings around the world and its active militia.

