U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin weighs lifting tariffs on China - WSJ

But Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has resisted the idea, and the proposal had not yet been introduced to President Donald Trump, according to the Journal.

A Treasury spokesman denied the report, telling the Wall Street Journal: "Neither Secretary Mnuchin nor Ambassador Lighthizer have made any recommendations to anyone with respect to tariffs or other parts of the negotiation with China."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks aimed at resolving a bitter trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The Trump administration is scheduled to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent on March 2.

