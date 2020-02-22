Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Treasury Secretary says 'safe harbor' proposal is not an optional tax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 03:44am EST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday his "safe harbor" proposal for U.S. companies was not an optional tax and he hopes the OECD will agree on a global tax reform this year.

"Our proposal has been referred to as an optional tax. It?s not an optional tax... it's a safe harbor," Mnuchin told an economic conference in Saudi Arabia, which is hosting finance leaders of the world's 20 largest economies.

"People will pay a price for certainty. I think that?s something there's a lot of support for. I think this is hopefully something we can get done this year."

In December Mnuchin raised serious questions about OECD international tax reform proposals in a letter made public, jarring international officials by floating the idea of a safe harbor regime.

Tax experts say the safe harbor proposal could allow U.S. companies to opt-out of whatever gets agreed internationally.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Saeed Azhar, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:32aChina expects more companies to resume operations by late February, early March
RE
03:45aBoeing finds debris in fuel tanks of many undelivered 737 MAX jets
RE
03:45aBoeing finds debris in fuel tanks of many undelivered 737 MAX jets
RE
03:44aU.S. Treasury Secretary says 'safe harbor' proposal is not an optional tax
RE
03:43aGermany's Scholz urges agreement on global minimum tax now
RE
03:30aBOJ Kuroda blames yen's fall on strong dollar, upbeat on economy
RE
03:16aMomentum exists for solution on global tax reforms in 2020 - French minister
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:20aFederal prosecutors probing if Boeing pilot knowingly lied to FAA - NYT
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOX CORPORATION : Fox, Comcast Pursue Video Services -- WSJ
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ -2-
3E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : The E*Trade Deal Reveals the New Rules of the Investing Game -- WSJ
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : RUMBLE SEAT: Can Sporty Sedans Still Thrive in an SUVs' World? -- WSJ
5WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : WELLS FARGO MPANY : Settles U.S. Probes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group