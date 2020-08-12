Log in
U.S. Treasury chief says Democrats not interested in negotiating on coronavirus aid

08/12/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear in a call with him on Wednesday that she was unwilling to resume talks over coronavirus aid unless the White House agreed to Democrats' $2 trillion proposal.

He said in a statement that the Trump administration was willing to move forward on relief legislation but added, "Democrats have no interest in negotiating."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim ahmann)

