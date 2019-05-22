Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: No discussion with White House on Trump's taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he had not discussed releasing President Donald Trump's tax returns with the White House, and disagreed with an IRS memo that reportedly concluded he should release them to Congress.

Mnuchin told U.S. lawmakers he did not know who in the Internal Revenue Service had written the draft memo, which concluded that tax returns must be given to lawmakers unless the president takes the rare step of asserting executive privilege.

He said he had seen a copy of the memo, first reported by the Washington Post, only on Wednesday and had not reviewed it. But he said he did not believe it contradicted his reasoning for denying a request from the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee for six years of Trump's tax returns.

Mnuchin last week rejected a demand for the tax records, saying the panel lacks "a legitimate legislative purpose" for obtaining the documents that Democrats view as critical to their efforts to investigate Trump and his presidency.

The newly disclosed draft memo was looking at a different issue, Mnuchin told a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee. "That memo, as I understand, is addressing a different issue and is not addressing the issue that we and the Department of Justice looked at," he said.

Mnuchin said he had been advised it would be unlawful to release the returns, and underscored that the memo that reportedly contradicted that advice had only been in draft form.

"We're trying to find out who wrote the memo, where it came from, when it was and why it wasn't distributed," he said. "We confirmed that I and the (IRS) commissioner were not aware of that letter and had not seen it."

The Treasury secretary also insisted he had not discussed the issue of releasing the tax returns with Trump or anyone else at the White House.

"I have had no conversations ever with the president or with anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," he said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange, Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Jason Lange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pAmazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments
RE
12:53pCORRECTION TO 'FED TO RELEASE MEETING MINUTES : What to Watch'
DJ
12:50pFED'S WILLIAMS : Doesn't See Strong Argument to Raise or Lower Rates--Update
DJ
12:48pInvestors see 30% seat share for eurosceptics as key EU election risk
RE
12:48pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc
PU
12:43pWashington not ready for trade talks with EU - Malmstrom
RE
12:41pIndia Waits to See Which Modi Will Reign, With Polls Pointing to Re-Election
DJ
12:35pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 1.2% in Week Ended May 18
DJ
12:29pNIX PLATFORM : Marks Industry First in Cryptocurrency Privacy
PR
12:27pU.S. TREASURY'S MNUCHIN : No discussion with White House on Trump's taxes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : founders make offer to buy out Swedish cosmetics company
3ARCELORMITTAL : British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
4BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Superdry names Wiggle exec as interim CFO in latest reshuffle
5COMMERZBANK AG : Commerzbank open to M&A after Deutsche Bank talks collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About