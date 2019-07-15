Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to give briefing on cryptocurrency on Monday
07/15/2019 | 01:47pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will give a briefing on cryptocurrency at 2:00 pm ET (1800 GMT) on Monday from the White House briefing room, a White House official said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
0.00%
0.12
-6.98%
