U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to give briefing on cryptocurrency on Monday

07/15/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will give a briefing on cryptocurrency at 2:00 pm ET (1800 GMT) on Monday from the White House briefing room, a White House official said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
