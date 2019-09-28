Log in
U.S. Treasury says no plans to block Chinese listings 'at this time' -Bloomberg

09/28/2019 | 06:49pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The United States does not currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. Treasury official.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," Bloomberg quoted Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying.

Reuters reported on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges in a move that would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Refiles to add dropped 'not' in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

