U.S. Treasury to Help Advance Funds to Employers for Paid Sick Leave

03/15/2020 | 08:46am EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would advance funds to businesses so they can meet paid sick-leave requirements under a new House bill to combat the novel coronavirus.

In a statement late Saturday night, Mr. Mnuchin said employers will be able to use cash deposited with the Internal Revenue Service to pay sick-leave wages. For businesses that wouldn't have sufficient taxes to draw from, the Treasury would make advances to cover the costs, he said.

Mr. Mnuchin said the measures were aimed at helping businesses that may have cash-flow problems related to disruptions from the virus. Even before the bill becomes law, Mr. Mnuchin's statement indicates an administration approach that goes far beyond what the Treasury Department would typically do to assist individual businesses. The IRS is expected to release guidance soon for waiving tax deadlines because of the coronavirus, though some business returns are still due Monday unless the government says otherwise.

The bill, which the House passed early Saturday morning, would allow for two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.

Negotiations hit a snag late Friday when Republicans balked at some provisions over mandatory sick leave, which require companies with fewer than 500 employees to pay wages to certain workers who were exposed to coronavirus, as well as people whose family members were exposed or who faced child-care problems because of the pandemic.

Some GOP lawmakers were especially worried about small businesses that could face cash-flow problems, even if the costs of paid leave were reimbursed later through a tax credit. In a last-minute deal, negotiators agreed to include an exemption for businesses with fewer than 50 employees, and President Trump instructed Mr. Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia to propose regulations to ensure the legislation doesn't hurt small businesses.

The Senate is scheduled to return to Washington on Monday to consider the measure. Meanwhile, the House may need to make unspecified technical corrections to the bill as well.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

