U.S. Treasurys Fall Amid Fed Optimism on Growth

04/16/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Tuesday as investors assessed recent comments by Federal Reserve officials suggesting that they could let inflation rise above their 2% target.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.592%, its highest level in four weeks, up from 2.553% Monday.

Yields, which climb as bond prices fall, rose Tuesday as investors said they expect the Fed to be more tolerant of any potential increase in inflation amid the long-running economic expansion. The presidents of the Federal Reserve banks of Chicago and Boston on Monday said, in separate forums, that they remain optimistic about economic growth and are willing to let inflation climb above the central bank's target.

While inflation has remained below 2%, the comments suggest that policy makers are unwilling to get in the way of a faster pace of economic growth by raising interest rates. Accelerating inflation is a threat to the value of a bond's fixed interest and principal payments. Faster growth also hurts bond prices because it encourages investors to take more risk and avoid safer securities including government debt.

"They're going to be patient, and patient means they won't react, even with a few upticks in inflation," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James

Yields were also pushed higher as stocks rose, propelled by strong corporate earnings reports along with the Fed's positive signals about the economy.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of central bank interest-rate policy, show investors still expect policy makers to be supportive of growth, with bets split nearly evenly between a reduction in interest-rates and holding them steady this year, according to CME Group data.

Fed officials have signaled that they intend to hold interest rates steady this year unless inflation rises sharply.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

