U.S. Treasurys Gain as Growth Concerns Deepen

By Daniel Kruger

Yields on government bonds around the world fell to new 20-month lows as a deepening rift between the U.S. and China over trade pushed investors to safer assets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since September 2017, settling at 2.238% from 2.268% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, fell Wednesday along with global stocks after an unnamed Chinese official suggested that the government could consider restricting exports o f rare earth minerals as a response to higher U.S. tariffs. Those are essential for making products such as smartphones.

The fall in yields has been a global phenomenon. The yield on the 10-year German bund yields fell further into negative territory after a report said that unemployment rose unexpectedly. The 10-year Australian government-bond yield fell to a record low, with officials assessing measures to protect the country's 27-year-long expansion from the effects of reduced Chinese demand for its commodities exports.

Investors are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates to try to prolong the expansion. Treasury notes maturing from two to 10 years are all trading below the 2.25% lower range of the federal-funds rate, a development analysts say suggests that investors are betting that the fed-funds rate will fall.

The rally "has not been triggered by any specific headline," said Justin Lederer, an interest-rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald LP. Investors are trying to address uncertainty across a broad range of issues including trade tensions, slowing growth and inflation and Brexit, and have been flocking to Treasurys, he said.

The surge of demand for safe assets has triggered a widely watched measure of recession risk, sending the 10-year yield further below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill. Investors watch the dispersion between yields on short- and longer-term Treasurys -- called the yield curve -- because shorter-term yields tend to exceed longer-term ones before recessions. That has happened several times this year, a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve.

