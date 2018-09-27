U.S. Treasurys Steady After Previous Day's Rally

By Sam Goldfarb

A rally in U.S. government-bond prices that followed the Federal Reserve policy meeting stalled Thursday, keeping yields near multiyear highs and suggesting they may have room to climb higher still.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 3.054% Thursday, compared with 3.059% Wednesday. Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, had slid Wednesday after the Fed concluded its two-day meeting.

The Fed raised short-term interest rates, as expected. But its median rate projections for the next two years were unchanged, providing some relief to investors who had been guarding against the possibility of a steeper rate path.

Before Wednesday, selling in Treasurys had pushed the 10-year yield as high as 3.113% on an intraday basis, according to Tradeweb. That was just below its intraday peak this year of 3.119% -- a high-water mark dating back to July 2011.

Yields have been rising this month largely because of waning fears about the outlook outside the U.S., as well as continued optimism about the domestic economy. U.S. government-bond yields are closely watched by traders and economists because they serve as benchmarks for a range of interest rates used by consumers, businesses and governments.

While the 10-year yield has climbed more than a half-percentage point this year, it is still low by historical standards. That, and the continued strong demand for riskier debt such as corporate bonds, has ensured that overall credit conditions in the U.S. remain favorable for borrowers.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at press conference Wednesday that the U.S. economy is experiencing a "particularly bright moment," buoyed in part by expansive fiscal policy, higher oil prices and strong readings of household and business confidence.

The rally in Treasurys that followed Wednesday's Fed meeting continued into the overnight session, at one point bringing the 10-year yield down to 3.031%, according to Tradeweb.

That yields then reversed course was noteworthy because Treasurys have often sold off heading into major Fed meetings in recent years, only to mount strong rallies afterward. If Treasurys can't sustain a rally this time, it could put higher yields in play; some analysts have suggested the 10-year yield could soon reach 3.25% or even 3.5%.

"The difference now is that the economic data continues to come in pretty strong," said Thomas Simons, senior vice president and money-market economist in the Fixed Income Group at Jefferies LLC. "You look at the tone of Powell's press conference yesterday, he talked a lot more about upside risks than downside risks."

Robust U.S. economic growth is generally bad for Treasurys, because it can encourage the Fed to raise short-term interest rates, cause investors to favor riskier assets and lead to higher inflation, which hurts the value of government bonds by eroding the purchasing power of their fixed returns.

The tax cuts and spending increases that have boosted growth this year have also supported Treasury yields by forcing the federal government to ramp up borrowing, which has led to an increased supply of government debt.

One reason why Treasurys may have steadied after Wednesday's rally is that the Treasury Department on Thursday had to sell $31 billion of seven-year notes, following large auctions of two-year and five-year notes earlier in the week, said Justin Lederer, senior trader of interest rates at Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

"You can't discount the idea that Treasury is raising issuance," Mr. Lederer said. "It can definitely be a factor in the market."

Not all investors are convinced that yields will keep rising. While average hourly earnings climbed 2.9% in August from the year before, there has been no big acceleration in overall inflation.

Yields in other countries also remain extraordinarily low, which has helped to keep a lid on longer-term U.S. yields. The German 10-year bund, for example, yields just 0.53%.

Concerns about the political situation in Italy -- along with worries about emerging markets' ability to handle a stronger dollar -- have also caused some global investors to shelter in U.S. assets such as longer-term Treasurys.

