Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., UK regulators to crack down on credit derivatives abuses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 11:43am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. and British derivatives and securities market regulators said on Monday they will collaborate to stamp out abuses known as "manufactured credit events".

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a joint statement that the continued pursuit of "various opportunistic strategies in the credit derivatives markets" may adversely affect integrity and confidence in them.

"These opportunistic strategies raise various issues under securities, derivatives, conduct and antifraud laws, as well as public policy concerns," CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, and FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said.

The agencies said they will make "collaborative efforts to prioritize the exploration of avenues, including industry input, which will address these concerns".

U.S. companies are trying to stop speculative investors from calling events of default on leveraged loans to get payouts under credit default swap (CDS) contracts at the expense of other lenders as investor activism rises.

Companies are trying to tighten loan documentation to limit aggressive investors from pushing agendas that benefit their CDS holdings above the interests of borrowers or other lenders.

It follows two highly publicised U.S. court cases involving homebuilder Hovnanian and telecom service provider Windstream.

"These collaborative efforts would not, of course, preclude other appropriate actions by our respective agencies or authority," the agencies said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aBLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:57aNordLB looking at options for Deutsche Hypo, including sale
RE
11:56aLawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada's Justice Minister to withdraw extradition proceedings
RE
11:52aOil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
RE
11:50aOil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
RE
11:49aGermany to ban exports of side-arms to non-allies
RE
11:43aU.S., UK regulators to crack down on credit derivatives abuses
RE
11:42aEuropeans issue warning to Iran over nuclear deal commitments - diplomats
RE
11:34aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Secures Pilot Project With Ministry of Transportation
AQ
11:34aSupreme Court invalidates law banning foul language trademarks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices down 1% as demand fears rise, Mideast tensions ease
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About