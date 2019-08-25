U.S.-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight - PM Johnson

Johnson, who took office last month, had his first bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday at the G7 meeting in France and the two discussed a range of issues including trade.

In interviews with British television media afterwards, Johnson said the United States wanted to do a deal within a year of Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

"Years and years is an exaggeration, but to do it all within a year is going to be tight," he told BBC TV.

Johnson also said the chances of Britain agreeing a Brexit deal with the EU were improving but it would be "touch and go".

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra)