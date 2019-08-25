Log in
U.S.-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight - PM Johnson

08/25/2019 | 07:17am EDT

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - It will be tight to meet the United States' desire to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within a year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Johnson, who took office last month, had his first bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday at the G7 meeting in France and the two discussed a range of issues including trade.

In interviews with British television media afterwards, Johnson said the United States wanted to do a deal within a year of Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

"Years and years is an exaggeration, but to do it all within a year is going to be tight," he told BBC TV.

Johnson also said the chances of Britain agreeing a Brexit deal with the EU were improving but it would be "touch and go".

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
