U.S. Unemployment Rate Fell to 13.3% in May -- Update

By Josh Mitchell

The May U.S. jobless rate fell to 13.3% and employers added 2.5 million jobs, early signs the labor market is mending after the coronavirus pandemic shut down parts of the economy nearly three months ago.

"These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it," the Labor Department said Friday in a release.

The jobless rate fell from 14.7% a month earlier, which was the highest on records dating from 1948. A broader measure of unemployment -- which includes part-time workers and those who gave up looking for jobs -- fell to 21.2% from 22.8% a month earlier.

The economy shed 22.1 million jobs combined in March and April but regained 2.5 million in May, the Labor Department said.

Friday's jobs report offers a labor-market snapshot from mid-May, when the government conducted its monthly survey of households and businesses. Fresher data suggest the labor market has since stabilized, though it likely suffered another setback from riots and looting after George Floyd was killed in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

Many businesses in big cities had reopened or were set to reopen only to be looted or forced to board up during the protests. That could delay their reopening by days or weeks and cause another round of job losses.

"We had every intention to be operating right now, but now we're back stuck in the mud," said Mike Brand, owner of Penn Quarter Sports Tavern in Washington, D.C., which boarded up this week. "This extra week, maybe two with the riots, it's taking a huge financial chunk."

Mr. Brand laid off all 28 of his employees in early March, after nonessential businesses were ordered to close during the pandemic. When the city began the first phase of reopening last month, Mr. Brand rehired about half of his employees in the hopes of reopening the bar this week. He now plans to reopen next week. But his experience points to another challenge facing the labor market.

Many of his servers and bartenders have declined offers to come back to work, he said. Some are fearful of catching the virus; others don't want to give up their unemployment benefits, which currently pay them more than they had earned at the restaurant. He believes that as enhanced unemployment benefits expire he will have an easier time finding workers.

Research confirms that the typical worker on unemployment is earning more than he or she had been at work because of enhanced benefits and stimulus money provided by Congress, said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America, a job-placement company.

The Congressional Budget Office, in a letter Thursday to members of Congress, said it estimated expanding enhanced jobless benefits through January 2021 would mean five in every six claimants would make more money from unemployment insurance than from work. The program pays workers an extra $600 a week and is currently set to expire in July. Lawmakers are debating whether to extend it as part of a new stimulus bill.

Those benefits are a major reason that, despite the widespread job loss, many economists believe the economy will rebound late this year and many jobs will be recovered. Forecasting firm Moody's Analytics projects that the unemployment rate will fall to 8.5% by year-end and that the annual job loss will settle at 8 million.

Ms. Frankiewicz said there is a hopeful sign the labor market has turned a corner as industry data her company analyzed showed job postings rose in the past week by 10%. "As states start to reopen we're seeing an increase in demand," she said. "When will we be back? We got here overnight. We won't return overnight."

One big uncertainty is just how long some businesses will be able to hold on, given that any recovery is likely to be painfully slow. For example, many restaurants that are reopening are operating at a much smaller capacity to comply with social-distancing rules. In D.C., those rules mean Mr. Brand's tavern will only be able to seat people outdoors.

In Portland, Ore., Kate Rafter said she had spent five weeks on furlough when she returned to work the first week of May as a business-systems analyst at a nonprofit that takes children on field trips in the Pacific Northwest. Two days after she returned, her boss told her she was being laid off. Many parents had canceled plans to send their children on trips because of the risk of catching the virus. The nonprofit said it could no longer afford to employ Ms. Rafter, she said.

She had loved the job, which she said offered decent pay and great health benefits, and she had planned to move out of her parents' home and into a new place of her own. Now she is living off unemployment benefits and the stimulus check Congress provided to many households.

She is hopeful, though, because she has seen a number of job postings in her field. "I think I'll be able to find something," she said. She has spent recent weeks knitting hundreds of masks, which she has donated, and decluttering her parents' home.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com