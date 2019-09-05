U.S. Unit Labor Costs Revised Higher in Second Quarter

By Josh Mitchell and David Harrison



WASHINGTON--A key measure of compensation for U.S. workers rose more quickly in the first half of the year than previously thought, the latest sign corporate profits are being squeezed.

Unit labor costs rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the second quarter, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was up from an initially reported increase of 2.4%. Such costs rose at a 5.7% rate in the first quarter, higher than the previously reported 5.5% increase.

The figures were part of the agency's update on U.S. productivity. The agency left unchanged its estimates, released last month, that productivity rose at a rate of 2.3% in the second quarter and 3.5% in the first quarter.

Unit labor costs are a key measure of inflation pressures facing companies. They reflect both how much workers are producing per hour worked--their productivity--and their hourly compensation.

Labor costs were higher in the first two quarters than previously thought mainly because hourly compensation was revised upward, Thursday's report showed. The latest jump in unit labor costs is part of a longer-term shift. Compared to a year earlier, costs rose 2.6% in the second quarter. That's well above the average annual gain of roughly 1% since 2000, and it's just under the average annual gain of 2.7% since 1947.

Higher labor costs are one reason the profits of U.S. corporations have weakened recently. When profits are squeezed, the likelihood increases that companies will reduce spending, in turn restraining U.S. economic growth.

The Labor Department report on productivity can be accessed at http://bls.gov/lpc.

