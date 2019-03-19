U.S. Urology Partners : Adds Experts to Management Team, Board

Group Focused on Helping Urology Practices Nationwide Retain Independence

With hospitals aggressively acquiring specialty practices, physicians may feel they have little choice in today’s healthcare environment. U.S. Urology Partners offers an alternative to hospital acquisition, allowing urology practices to retain their independence while benefiting from operational support, management expertise and deep financial resources of a partner.

“Our goal at U.S. Urology Partners is to enable practices to concentrate on what they do best – delivering the highest level of care to patients,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Cherney. U.S. Urology Partners is an affiliate of Central Ohio Urology Group and NMS Capital with plans to expand nationally.

“We are very pleased that nationally recognized urologist and Past President of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA), Peter Knapp, M.D., of Strand Diagnostics, has joined our Board of Directors,” Cherney stated.

“I believe that U.S. Urology Partners can help practices that are trying to balance maintaining their independence from hospitals with the need for growth capital and operational support,” said Knapp. “Shrinking reimbursement and growing regulations are forcing urology practices to re-examine their traditional ways of conducting business, and U.S. Urology Partners can play a critical role in the success of many practices.”

In addition to Cherney and Knapp, the Board of Directors of U.S. Urology Partners includes urologists William Bloch, M.D. and Rush Patel, M.D. of Central Ohio Urology Group, as well as partners and executives from NMS Capital, including Martin E. Chavez, Luis A. Gonzales and Donza Worden.

U.S. Urology Partners also announced several new additions to the executive team who bring extraordinary levels of leadership, experience and expertise in the field of urology and practice management. Joining the executive management team of Mark Cherney, Chief Executive Officer, and Dante Ventresca, Chief Information Officer, are Peter Myhre, Director, Physician Partnerships; Jay Rom, Vice President, Ambulatory Surgery Center Operations; and Greg Long, CPA, Chief Financial Officer.

To discuss partnership opportunities, contact Mark Cherney, Chief Executive Officer, at (614) 944-4834 or markcherney@usuropartners.com or Peter Myhre, Director, Physician Partnerships, at (614) 396-2547 or petermyhre@usuropartners.com.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners offers an alternative to hospital acquisition, allowing urology practices to retain their independence while benefitting from operational support, management expertise and deep financial resources of a partner. The strength and experience of U.S. Urology Partners enables practices to concentrate on what they do best – delivering the highest level of care to patients. U.S. Urology Partners is an affiliate of Central Ohio Urology Group and NMS Capital with plans to expand nationally. www.usuropartners.com

About Central Ohio Urology Group

Central Ohio Urology Group (COUG) is a leading provider of urological services with a network of 16 locations in the region. Headquartered just outside of Columbus in Gahanna, Ohio, COUG provides a comprehensive suite of urological services, including men’s health, women’s health, cancer care, advanced treatment options for bladder and prostate cancer, and radiation oncology. www.centralohiourology.com

About NMS Capital

NMS Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of lower middle market companies. The firm was formed through the spin-out of a group of portfolio companies from the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S. poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular concentration on companies in Healthcare Services and Specialized Business Services. www.nms-capital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005038/en/