U.S. Urology Partners : Adds Experts to Management Team, Board

With hospitals aggressively acquiring specialty practices, physicians
may feel they have little choice in today’s healthcare environment. U.S.
Urology Partners offers an alternative
to hospital acquisition, allowing urology practices to retain their
independence while benefiting from operational support, management
expertise and deep
financial resources of a partner.
“Our goal at U.S. Urology Partners is to enable practices to concentrate
on what they do best – delivering the highest level of care to
patients,” said Chief
Executive Officer Mark Cherney. U.S. Urology Partners is an
affiliate of Central
Ohio Urology Group and NMS
Capital with plans to expand nationally.
“We are very pleased that nationally recognized urologist and Past
President of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA), Peter
Knapp, M.D., of Strand Diagnostics, has joined our Board
of Directors,” Cherney stated.
“I believe that U.S. Urology Partners can help practices that are trying
to balance maintaining their independence from hospitals with the need
for growth capital and operational support,” said Knapp. “Shrinking
reimbursement and growing regulations are forcing urology practices to
re-examine their traditional ways of conducting business, and U.S.
Urology Partners can play a critical role in the success of many
practices.”
In addition to Cherney and Knapp, the Board
of Directors of U.S. Urology Partners includes urologists William
Bloch, M.D. and Rush
Patel, M.D. of Central
Ohio Urology Group, as well as partners and executives from NMS
Capital, including Martin
E. Chavez, Luis
A. Gonzales and Donza
Worden.
U.S. Urology Partners also announced several new additions to the executive
team who bring extraordinary levels of leadership, experience and
expertise in the field of urology and practice management. Joining the
executive management team of Mark
Cherney, Chief Executive Officer, and Dante
Ventresca, Chief Information Officer, are Peter
Myhre, Director, Physician Partnerships; Jay
Rom, Vice President, Ambulatory Surgery Center Operations; and Greg
Long, CPA, Chief Financial Officer.
About Central Ohio Urology Group
Central
Ohio Urology Group (COUG) is a leading provider of urological
services with a network of 16 locations in the region. Headquartered
just outside of Columbus in Gahanna, Ohio, COUG provides a comprehensive
suite of urological services, including men’s health, women’s health,
cancer care, advanced treatment options for bladder and prostate cancer,
and radiation oncology.
www.centralohiourology.com
About NMS Capital
NMS
Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm
specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of
lower middle market companies. The firm was formed through the spin-out
of a group of portfolio companies from the Goldman Sachs Merchant
Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S.
poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular
concentration on companies in Healthcare Services and Specialized
Business Services. www.nms-capital.com
