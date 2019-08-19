U.S. Veterans Magazine Again Names Windstream to its Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, has been named to the Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies list for the third consecutive year by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

The 2019 Best of the Best list was compiled from market research, independent research, diversity conference participation and survey responses that were performed by DiversityComm’s agents and/or affiliates. This year, more than 350 companies and institutions participated.

“Windstream is honored to receive this recognition from U.S. Veterans Magazine for the third consecutive year,” said Jack Brooks, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “We take great pride in helping military veterans find a rewarding career in the private sector. They and their spouses are invaluable members of the Windstream team.”

To see available jobs at Windstream, please visit windstreamtalent.com.

The Best of the Best results are published in the fall issue of U.S Veterans Magazine and available on newsstands mid-August.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

