Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Water Services Joins Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Strengthening its Integrated Solutions Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 09:31am EDT

U.S. Water Services, Inc. today announced that is has joined the Kurita Water Industries Ltd. companies, a leading international water management company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The acquisition was announced in early February 2019 and was completed effective March 26, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005138/en/

U.S. Water Services Joins Kurita Water Industries Ltd. LaMarr Barnes, CEO, U.S. Water declared, "The ...

U.S. Water Services Joins Kurita Water Industries Ltd. LaMarr Barnes, CEO, U.S. Water declared, "The Kurita Group represents world class leadership, technology, and investment in innovation in the water and environmental solutions industry. Together we will leverage our technologies and build a solid foundation to offer our customers advanced solutions and capabilities to meet their unique water and energy needs." (Photo: Business Wire)

“The closing of this transaction represents a new and exciting chapter for U.S. Water,” said LaMarr Barnes, U.S. Water CEO. “The Kurita Group represents world class leadership, technology, and investment in innovation in the water and environmental solutions industry. Together with the existing Kurita Group companies in North America (Kurita America Inc. and Fremont Industries), we will leverage our technologies and build a solid foundation to offer our customers advanced solutions and capabilities to meet their unique water and energy needs.”

Kurita is one of the world’s largest suppliers of water treatment solutions including water treatment equipment and facilities, chemistries, and services. The acquisition of U.S. Water is consistent with the Kurita Group’s strategic focus to expand its businesses globally by establishing bases in four regions of the world – Japan, Asia, Europe and the Americas – and implemented as a measure for strengthening its businesses in North America. The combination of the companies is expected to accelerate the breadth and depth of new innovations that generate measured customer value with an enhanced integrated solutions portfolio.

U.S. Water Services is an integrated industrial water treatment company headquartered in St. Michael, Minnesota. U.S. Water Services provides integrated water solutions for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering and service to optimize system performance, reduce water and energy usage, and improve efficiency.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aHELIOSPECTRA PUBL : AB Expands North America Markets With Formation Of Canada, Inc.
AQ
09:46aJS BANK : signs on as Title Sponsor for Pakistan-Australia ODI Series
AQ
09:46aEMIRATES NBD BANK : digital bank introduces new AI-powered chatbot
AQ
09:46aGateHouse to partner with Google, LMA, FTI on Digital Subscriptions Lab
BU
09:45aFIRST MINING GOLD : Announces Updated Goldlund Resource And Goldlund Exploration Update
PU
09:45aCARNIVAL : & plc Purchase of Shares
PU
09:45aSHANGHAI QINGPU FIRE FIGHTING EQUIPMENT : 2019/03/27 - annual report 2018
PU
09:45aCALIX : You Had Me at Hello… New Digital Dilemma Series Provides the Easy Answers to Wi-Fi's Toughest Questions
PU
09:45aBENEFITFOCUS : Expands BenefitsPlace™ with First-ever Property Product Suite and Full Choice of CDH Partner
PU
09:45aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Vinaland Ord
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.