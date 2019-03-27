U.S. Water Services Joins Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Strengthening its Integrated Solutions Platform

U.S. Water Services, Inc. today announced that is has joined the Kurita Water Industries Ltd. companies, a leading international water management company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The acquisition was announced in early February 2019 and was completed effective March 26, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005138/en/

U.S. Water Services Joins Kurita Water Industries Ltd. LaMarr Barnes, CEO, U.S. Water declared, "The Kurita Group represents world class leadership, technology, and investment in innovation in the water and environmental solutions industry. Together we will leverage our technologies and build a solid foundation to offer our customers advanced solutions and capabilities to meet their unique water and energy needs." (Photo: Business Wire)

“The closing of this transaction represents a new and exciting chapter for U.S. Water,” said LaMarr Barnes, U.S. Water CEO. “The Kurita Group represents world class leadership, technology, and investment in innovation in the water and environmental solutions industry. Together with the existing Kurita Group companies in North America (Kurita America Inc. and Fremont Industries), we will leverage our technologies and build a solid foundation to offer our customers advanced solutions and capabilities to meet their unique water and energy needs.”

Kurita is one of the world’s largest suppliers of water treatment solutions including water treatment equipment and facilities, chemistries, and services. The acquisition of U.S. Water is consistent with the Kurita Group’s strategic focus to expand its businesses globally by establishing bases in four regions of the world – Japan, Asia, Europe and the Americas – and implemented as a measure for strengthening its businesses in North America. The combination of the companies is expected to accelerate the breadth and depth of new innovations that generate measured customer value with an enhanced integrated solutions portfolio.

U.S. Water Services is an integrated industrial water treatment company headquartered in St. Michael, Minnesota. U.S. Water Services provides integrated water solutions for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering and service to optimize system performance, reduce water and energy usage, and improve efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005138/en/