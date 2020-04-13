U.S. Weighs When to Restart Economy as Europe Looks to Ease Lockdowns -- 7th Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Andrew Restuccia and Joseph De Avila

Governors and federal authorities are weighing when and how to restart the U.S. economy as reported coronavirus-infection rates show signs of stabilizing, looking to balance financial worries with fears that easing lockdowns could spur new outbreaks of the disease.

State leaders across the U.S. announced plans Monday to coordinate their efforts to reopen businesses and schools and ease social-distancing guidelines, even as President Trump said he had the ultimate authority to restart the economy.

But the return to normalcy won't arrive all at once, governors warned. It will be gradual and likely fitful.

"There is going to be no epiphany," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "There will be no headline that says: 'Hallelujah, It's Over.' "

The moves come after a decline in daily U.S. infection rates in recent days has prompted some officials to express cautious optimism that infections may be hitting a plateau as mitigation efforts take hold.

U.S. confirmed cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose above 572,000 on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country hit a peak of 35,100 new cases Friday, capping a seven-day stretch in which new cases averaged more than 31,500 a day -- the heaviest yet weekly rate. Since then, new cases have declined, dropping below 29,000 on Sunday for the first time since April 5.

Mr. Cuomo and the Democratic governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island said they were creating a working group of public health, economic and government officials from each state to develop a regional plan. The group will soon get to work, but its members haven't set a timeline for when they plan to reopen their economies.

Across the country, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced a "Western States Pact," agreeing that they would jointly reopen their economies based on certain health outcomes. They laid out four goals they would focus on, including the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his staff would also release on Tuesday a more detailed, state-specific approach to reopening the economy.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, sought to centralize control over the coronavirus response in the U.S., saying the federal government -- not governors -- will make the final decision about sending Americans back to work and reopening closed businesses.

"It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons," he wrote on Twitter.

The president said he would continue to work closely with governors and will decide in conjunction with them about reopening the country "shortly."

Governors have wide authority over state stay-at-home orders and mandates to close schools in their states. Unknown is how or whether the federal government could override those orders -- or whether individuals would comply if they felt it was too unsafe to resume their normal lives.

"The president can't magically make them go away," said Wendy Parmet, a public-health law professor at Northeastern University in Boston. "They're not his orders."

She added, however, that the president's statements or orders could influence some governors to defer to White House guidelines. "The federal government has enormous influence, persuasion and the power of the purse," Ms. Parmet said.

Mr. Trump's assertion came as he has also pushed governors to take responsibility for their states' coronavirus responses and played down Washington's role. Last month, he urged states to do more to obtain crucial medical supplies, saying the federal government was "not a shipping clerk." On Sunday, he called on governors to improve their state testing programs. "No excuses!" he wrote on Twitter.

In rebuffing calls to pressure states that haven't imposed stay-at-home orders to do so, the president and his advisers had also previously argued that states are better equipped to make decisions about how to protect their citizens.

"Seeing as we had the responsibility for closing the state down, I think we probably have the primary responsibility for opening it up," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

Mr. Cuomo said Mr. Trump was free to step in and establish his own protocols for reopening the economies in the states, but he would have to clearly communicate who is responsible for what.

"If they want to change the model, they can change the model. He's the president of the United States," Mr. Cuomo said. "But then change the model and explain it. What does that mean the federal government is in charge of opening?"

However America begins its re-emergence, officials and business leaders predict the return to normal life will be anything but normal -- with temperature checks and increased monitoring and testing.

In New York City, which makes up the bulk of known cases in the state, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would need robust testing capabilities to better track transmission rates and to make more informed decisions on when and how to reopen businesses, schools and places of work. Governors out West said the states would need an effective system for "testing, tracking and isolating."

Hopes that U.S. infections are nearing their peak must be measured against concerns among governments elsewhere that have appeared to bring outbreaks under control, only to face second and third rounds of infections as they and their neighbors began reopening their economies, global health and economic experts say.

Globally, there are more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and more than 118,000 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins data. The U.S. has the highest death toll in the world from Covid-19, with fatalities exceeding 23,000. Those numbers are likely higher, experts say. Lack of widespread testing, false negatives and differences in reporting standards have made it challenging to track the extent of the virus.

In the absence of a scientific consensus on how easily the virus can be transmitted through the air or whether those who have been infected are immune from further infections, many governments have stressed that any relaxation of confinement measures could only happen slowly and that some restrictions could remain for many months.

In Spain, which has the world's second-largest number of Covid-19 cases and some of the toughest confinement measures, authorities Monday began to ease the country's lockdown by allowing some nonessential businesses to resume operations. Other European countries, such as Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic, have signaled they would also start phasing out some confinement measures this month.

However, officials in Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, decided to extend most lockdown measures until at least May 3. And French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended a strict nationwide lockdown for nearly a month, with a gradual reopening of the country's economy beginning in mid-May.

While the economic pressure to end the lockdowns is mounting around the world, Asia offers a cautionary tale about the risk of new infections when normal life resumes.

In South Korea, health authorities Monday cautioned that any attempt to return quickly to normal life could spark new infections that could spin out of control. The warning came a day after the country reported just 25 new cases in a 24-hour period, prompting optimism that efforts, including widespread testing and social distancing, had been successful in bringing to heel an outbreak that surged to more than 900 cases a day in February.

"A premature easing would come at an irrevocable cost," South Korea Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said Monday.

Singapore and Hong Kong also faced fears of new waves of infections after appearing to bring initial outbreaks under control. And in China, fears of imported infections rose as the country reported 108 new cases Monday, its highest single day rise in more than a month, with most of the cases imported.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at Jennifer.Calfas@wsj.com, Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com and Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com