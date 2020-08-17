U.S. West power prices at record high as California eyes more outages

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Electric prices in the U.S. West soared
to record highs as California consumers prepared for more
outages on Monday after the grid operator ordered utilities to
shut power over the weekend to reduce system strain during a
brutal heat wave.
The California ISO, which operates the power grid for much
of the state, told utilities late on Friday to start rotating
outages that briefly left more than 350,000 homes and businesses
sweltering in the dark after demand for air conditioning
outstripped available generation resources.
The ISO urged consumers to keep conserving electricity
through at least Wednesday when the weather is expected to start
to cool.
Meteorologists at AccuWeather forecast high temperatures
would reach the 90s Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) in the biggest
cities in Northern and Southern California through the middle of
the week. That is more than 10 degrees F higher than normal for
this time of year.
PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas & Electric utility said it
restored all 220,000 outages in its Northern California service
area by late Sunday.
Edison International's Southern California Edison
(SCE) said it cut power to about 132,000 customers for about an
hour Friday night and to about 70,000 Saturday night for about
15 minutes.
The California ISO also told Sempra Energy's San
Diego Gas and Electric to impose rolling outages over the
weekend.
The ISO forecast demand would reach 49,718 megawatts (MW) on
Monday, which would easily top 2019's 44,301 MW high but remain
short of the all-time high of 50,270 MW in 2006.
Power prices for Monday at the Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL>
hub in Arizona rose to a record $350.50 per megawatt hour (MWh),
according to data on Refinitiv Eikon going back to 2010.
In California, prices at SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL> in the
southern part of the state rose to $270.75 per MWh, their
highest since August 2018.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Paul Simao)