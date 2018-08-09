U.S. Wholesale Inventories Inched Up 0.1% in June

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON--U.S. wholesalers restocked at a slightly faster pace in June, according to the Commerce Department's latest wholesale trade report. Here are the topline figures from Thursday's report:

--Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in June from a month earlier; economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a flat reading.

--Inventories have risen steadily for all of 2018.

--Sales were up 10.2% in June from the prior year.

--The ratio of inventories to sales fell to 1.25 in June from 1.31 a year earlier.

