U.S. Wholesale Inventories Inched Up 0.1% in June

08/09/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

By Sharon Nunn and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--U.S. wholesalers restocked at a slightly faster pace in June, according to the Commerce Department's latest wholesale trade report. Here are the topline figures from Thursday's report:

--Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in June from a month earlier; economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a flat reading.

--Inventories have risen steadily for all of 2018.

--Sales were up 10.2% in June from the prior year.

--The ratio of inventories to sales fell to 1.25 in June from 1.31 a year earlier.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com.

