U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise 0.8% in April

06/07/2019 | 10:16am EDT

By Kate Davidson

U.S. wholesalers built up stocks in April. Here are key takeaways from Friday's Commerce Department report:

--Wholesale inventories climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in April from the prior month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected inventories to rise 0.7%.

--Inventories of autos surged 3.8%, the most since August 2018. Stocks of petroleum, drugs and groceries also increased, while wholesalers depleted inventories of furniture, apparel and paper.

--Sales in April fell 0.4% from a month earlier and increased 2.7% from a year ago.

--April's inventory boost came after a change in private inventories contributed 0.6 percentage point to the latest first-quarter growth rate estimate of 3.1%.

--The ratio of inventories to sales hit 1.34 in April, up from 1.28 a year earlier.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com.

