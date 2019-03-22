U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise in January at Fastest Pace since 2012

By Paul Kiernan and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--U.S. wholesalers restocked in January at the fastest pace since late 2012, according to a report the Commerce Department released on Friday. Here are the highlights:

--Wholesale inventories jumped a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in January from December to $669.87 billion.

--Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.2% decline in wholesale inventories in January.

--The gain was widespread across product categories, with both durable- and nondurable-goods inventories rising. The fastest growth was in petroleum products and apparel.

--The ratio of inventories to sales in January was 1.34, the highest level since November 2016.

--The Commerce Department's latest wholesale trade report can be found at http://www2.census.gov/wholesale/pdf/mwts/currentwhl.pdf.

