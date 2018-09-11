Log in
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rose in July

09/11/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

By Sarah Chaney and Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON--U.S. wholesalers restocked at a faster pace in July, according to the Commerce Department's latest wholesale trade report. Here are the topline figures from Tuesday's report:

--Wholesale inventories climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in July from a month earlier, matching the expectations of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

--Inventories have risen in recent months.

--Sales were up 9.8% in July from the prior year.

--The ratio of inventories to sales--a measure of how heavily stocked companies are--fell to 1.26 in July from 1.32 a year earlier.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com.

